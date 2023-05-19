RANDLEMAN — It took a strong effort from the two-time defending state champs to knock East Davidson out of the third round of the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs on Tuesday.
Randleman secured a 7-3 win over the Golden Eagles courtesy of a complete game and two-run homer by Seth Way, as well as a two-run double by Hunter Atkins and an immediate response to a promising start to East’s upset bid. Each team tallied a pair of runs in the first inning before either pitcher really had time to settle in, but the Tigers’ junior was able to make life tough at the plate for the Eagle hitters in the latter innings.
The Eagles (20-5) got a solo home run from Logan Irwin, but that was the extent of their offense after their two-run first. Despite the disappointment that comes with a playoff loss, it didn’t prevent East coach Keaton Hawks from acknowledging the run his team put together.
“It’s remarkable,” Hawks said. “They found ways to win close ball games, tough ball games and always competed. As a coach, that’s all I can ask for. Win, lose or draw, we play our brand of baseball. If it’s enough, it’s enough. Tonight it wasn’t. We played a clean game, had some chances, but just didn’t capitalize.
“I’m really happy for these guys, going on a run like this in the playoffs. It’s something they’ll never forget.”
After a 17-win regular season, East captured the Central Carolina Conference tournament title by virtue of a win over their co-regular season champs from West Davidson. The team followed that up with convincing victories in the first and second rounds of the playoffs against East Burke and Shelby.
The Tigers defeated No. 31 seed Reidsville and No. 15 seed Forbush in succession last week before topping the Golden Eagles on Tuesday to reach the fourth round of the state playoffs for a 12th straight season.
Hawks credited his seniors — Tripp Beck, Luke Burleson, Logan Irwin and Lucas Faircloth — with helping to set a standard in the coach’s first two years at the helm. Excited about what the future holds for his program, Hawks also understands the importance of soaking in every aspect of this year’s trip to the postseason. He hopes the group coming back will experience more of the same in 2024.
“We don’t lose any arms other than Tripp Beck,” Hawks said. “We’ve got good junior leadership as a whole, and they get after it. We’ll look forward to next season after we enjoy the last few moments of this year.”
