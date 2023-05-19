RANDLEMAN — It took a strong effort from the two-time defending state champs to knock East Davidson out of the third round of the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs on Tuesday.

Randleman secured a 7-3 win over the Golden Eagles courtesy of a complete game and two-run homer by Seth Way, as well as a two-run double by Hunter Atkins and an immediate response to a promising start to East’s upset bid. Each team tallied a pair of runs in the first inning before either pitcher really had time to settle in, but the Tigers’ junior was able to make life tough at the plate for the Eagle hitters in the latter innings.

