THOMASVILLE — New and expecting parents are invited to bring their children to the Baby Cafe at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville to celebrate the growth of the children and reunite with one another. As a floating event, the families can drop in and visit for as long as they want.
The group is part of Baby Cafe USA, a network of free, informal breastfeeding support groups. The one at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Randolph St., has been meeting for five years — on Thursdays between 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. — and continues to grow. There is a second at the local YMCA, 1010 Mendenhall St., that meets on Mondays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The two groups came together on a recent Saturday to host a homecoming celebration.
Kayla Vining, a mother of three, said the group offers good support for mothers.
“It’s a great free resource for pregnant and breastfeeding moms to connect with a lactation consultant and connect with other moms,” Vining said. “Every breastfeeding journey is a beautiful experience. Baby Cafe makes that possible.”
Mary Yount, a mother of five, agreed.
“We can all connect and share experiences,” she said. “This program has kept me going.”
Children of all ages played games, laughing and squealing as their parents got to catch up with one another and come together with their community.
Lactation consultant Elizabeth Simmons greeted most families and children by name. She said she met most of the children when they were only days old.
“My favorite part of this program is being able to watch the babies grow up,” Simmons said. “This program goes beyond breastfeeding, it empowers families. Healthy babies and healthy mamas end up with healthy communities.”
To find out more about Baby Cafe USA, including where other Baby Cafe groups can be found, visit www.babycafeusa.org.
