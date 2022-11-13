WALLBURG — A financial audit presented by accountant Eddie Carrick at the November meeting of Wallburg Town Council revealed the city is in good financial standing.

The audit detailed the city’s financials for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Carrick addressed the council and highlighted a few of what he considered key aspects of the report. He credited Donna Alwine, town clerk, and town officials for their cooperation in providing him with the information he needed to complete the report.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos