WALLBURG — A financial audit presented by accountant Eddie Carrick at the November meeting of Wallburg Town Council revealed the city is in good financial standing.
The audit detailed the city’s financials for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Carrick addressed the council and highlighted a few of what he considered key aspects of the report. He credited Donna Alwine, town clerk, and town officials for their cooperation in providing him with the information he needed to complete the report.
As he has each year of his involvement, Carrick applauded the city’s stewardship.
“You did receive an unqualified, or clean, opinion,” Carrick said. “That’s what you want me as your auditor to be able to stand up in front of you and say, which basically means that those financial statements you have did fairly represent the books and records here in Wallburg.”
According to Carrick, total revenue for the town is up about $30,000 for the year. Total expenditures were up about $308,000 for the year. Capital projects accounted for the difference in the year.
Land purchases totaling $40,000, as well as finishing up the Wall Home with $375,000 were the two major expenditures. Carrick said the financial position of the town was not a concern and preliminary indicators as the town comes out of the pandemic show promising near-term future gains.
“Ad valorem tax is up about $25,000, which is a great indicator of how the economy is doing,” Carrick said. “The difference between total revenues this year and last year is that in 2021, you had about $90,000 in grants. You didn’t have those this past year.”
Notes: ARPA grant funding set aside for potential N.C. 109 improvements is not reflected as revenue for the past fiscal year. It is not factored into an annual audit until the town begins spending that money. Plans with NCDOT to widen the main thoroughfare through the town remain ongoing.
Wallburg showed no issues in performance indicators provided by the Local Government Commission.
