DAVIDSON COUNTY — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has begun installing walk-through metal detectors at emergency departments at its hospitals, including Lexington Medical Center.
The addition of metal detectors is to increase safety for employees, patients and visitors, said Dr. Jason Stopyra, regional medical director for safety and security at Wake Forest Baptist and associate professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.
“The installation of walk-through metal detectors is a very important piece in our approach to prevent workplace violence incidents. We have zero tolerance for all forms of abuse directed towards our staff and this is just another step in helping to prevent violence,” he said.
Walk-through metal detectors have already been installed in emergency departments at Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, Davie Medical Center and Wilkes Medical Center.
Construction is underway at Lexington Medical Center, High Point Medical Center and Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.
The metal detectors have been positively received and patients, and visitors move quickly through the screening areas to minimize delays, said Kevin Leonard, director of security at Wake Forest Baptist.
“Our registration and metal screening processes are part of an overall strategy to create a safer environment by limiting the opportunity for a bad event,” he said. “Metal detectors will not prevent all forms of violence, but they can greatly minimize the opportunity for violent events involving weapons.”
Amnesty boxes outside the entrance are also being provided for patients and visitors to voluntarily discard prohibited items, such as firearms and knives, before entering the emergency department.
Weapons, defined as any object used to intimidate, inflict bodily harm or kill, such as firearms, knives or blades, brass knuckles, mace or pepper spray, are prohibited on all Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist properties.
Only law enforcement personnel with authority to enforce federal, state, city or county laws are permitted to carry weapons on hospital properties.
