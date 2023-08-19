LEXINGTON — Nathan Gouker is used to the questions and unusual reactions by now.
“Most of my friends just don’t understand what I do,” said the 11-year old Gouker, who has become a hot name in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup Series of road racing. “They want to know how I don’t crash and why this doesn’t happen. Actually most think I do dirt bike racing. But it’s OK. We just end up talking about video games.”
Gouker’s career is worth explaining, and his talent for a youngster going at such a high rate of speed is darn right remarkable.
And to those who follow the sport closely, the interesting part is he’s getting better by leaps and bounds, said his father, Phillip Gouker.
“I think he understands where he is with all this,” Phillip Gouker said. “He is starting to understand how good he is. He wants to work at this and keep getting better. But an important thing is you have to keep it fun.”
Nathan began racing seriously at age 7. He originally started with BMX and then switched over to motocross. After a year into that, Phillip, who has a racing background himself and works in the power sports industry, saw some potential in Nathan and decided to make the jump to road racing.
Road racing is on asphalt with street tires. As racers turn the corners, their knee is almost touching the ground.
Nathan trains with another individual in Spencer and gets in laps at Reeds Elementary School under the watchful eye of his dad.
“A lot of it is body position,” said Nathan, who wears a heavily padded body suit and top-notch helmet for protection. “And you just get the feel for it after a while. Comfort and trust is a lot of it, too. I am on bikes with really good tires is why I don’t crash.”
The competitive part of the race season starts in May and goes through October.
In 2019, Nathan won a race in the 110 Auto Division in Pittsburgh, where he was the second youngest of 7- to 10-year-old riders. That qualified him for an international race in Italy later that year. Last summer, Nathan had a breakthrough season, winning the national championships for the 110 and 160 class races. Because of his achievements in the 160 series, Nathan went back overseas, this time racing in Spain in late October. That race featured the top two racers from 16 countries, and Nathan finished 12th out of 33 participants.
This summer, he’s currently in first place in the 160 series, which is roughly an 8-mile race with 12 to 16 laps.
And he’s already won 10 races.
The rise in stardom takes the Gouker family all over the United States. South Carolina is a hop-skip-and-a-jump compared to Pittsburgh, Alabama, New Jersey, Wisconsin and even Seattle — all places Nathan has spun his wheels.
Nathan Gouker Racing relies heavily on sponsorships, as CP Motorsports, Stadler America and Bob Robbins/1/4ley Racing (Dale Quarterly) are the major ones. Daniels Tire, which is a stone’s throw from the Gouker’s home, is also a sponsor. VO2 Leathers sponsors Nathan’s outfit, and KYT Americas and Cornerspin sponsor his helmet.
“Other than car racing, it’s the most expensive sport you can imagine,” Phillip said. “The cost is very intimidating. We try to bring the whole family everywhere we go, and we drive. You just hope the sponsors take you up each year.”
There’s one other intangible to all this. Nathan, who will start sixth grade at Tyro Middle later this month, makes good grades Monday through Friday in school or there would be no weekend fun.
“Oh yeah, he knows it’s A-B honor or no racing,” Phillip said.
Phillip and his wife, Gena, are ready and willing to take the necessary steps to help Nathan grow in the sport.
But that doesn’t mean they don’t worry each time he goes out to race, Gena said.
“I do get nervous, but I trust his ability,” she said. “I know he trains for this.”
Phillip agreed.
“As a parent, every time he rides I am a mess — a controlled mess,” Phillip said. “Him hitting a wall, hitting another driver, that scares me. But, as bad as this sounds, he’s willing to crash. The top kids, the tops racers, ... they don’t mind what will happen. That have to overcome that fear.”
Nathan’s maturity is evident in his goals. He’s enjoying his success but not taking anything for granted.
“Short term, I want to win the championship this year so I can back over to Spain,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot more competition over there. Long term, when I turn 14, I want to be on the Red Bull Rookies Cup and hopefully the MotoGP, which is the top step (comparable to the Formula One of motorcycles).”
Nathan’s career can be followed on his Facebook and Instagram social media platforms by searching Nathan Gouker Racing.
