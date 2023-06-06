TRIAD — Two area students were among 344 from across 71 North Carolina counties who graduated late last month as members of the 2023 class of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.
The local graduates are Jimmy Binh Truong of East Davidson High School and Colton Edward King of Oak Grove High School.
Students with high abilities in math and science began their studies at their local high schools, then as sophomores applied to science and math high school. Students lived on the Durham campus in dormitories during their junior and senior years, taking high-level classes in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the humanities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.