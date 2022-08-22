THOMASVILLE — For students in Thomasville and the surrounding area, the new school year will begin Monday.
Thomasville City Schools will open the 2022-2023 school year having lifted the remaining COVID-19 visitor restrictions throughout the district. It also marks the first year under the guidance of TCS Superintendent Chris Kennedy, who takes the reins from Cate Gentry, who retired this summer.
“Our theme this year has been back to business,” Kennedy said. “As we move back into a more traditional operation, we hope that school is going to be more like how folks remember it before all of this pandemic stuff started.”
Rather than preparing revamped safety procedures, as had become the norm for Gentry each of the last two years, the superintendent is currently tackling more customary challenges such as bus schedules and teacher shortages.
Kennedy said TCS is still short a couple drivers and could be facing double routes or second runs for a few of its buses. As of Friday, 10 teaching vacancies remained in Thomasville City Schools. Despite operating with less than a complete complement of teachers, Kennedy said contingency plans are in place if those vacancies exist on the first day of school.
“We are actually in better shape this year than we were last year [on the teacher shortage],” Kennedy said. “We consider ourselves in the fortunate camp compared to some of our partner districts.”
Other changes across the district include a new principal at one of the four member institutions. Ronnie Hewitt is entering his first year as principal at Liberty Drive. Jennifer Tallant, who was at Liberty Drive, moves to Thomasville Primary School this year.
Calvin Freeman and Megan Silvey return to their posts as principal at Thomasville Middle and Thomasville High schools, respectively.
“All of our principals now are longtime vested Thomasville people,” Kennedy said. “I bet if I add it up, Talent, Leak, Hewitt and Silvey probably have over 60 years of experience in Thomasville City Schools. We’re very excited about our direction in school leadership, and we’re ready to roll.”
Each TCS school will host an open house on Thursday night except Thomasville High School, which will hold its open house as a pregame kickoff Friday night prior to the football home opener at Cushwa Stadium.
