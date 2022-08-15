HIGH POINT — The annual event that brings together all area high school football programs in the greater Thomasville area for a kickoff event to begin the season was held for a second consecutive year last week.
Thomasville, East Davidson and Ledford participated in the Mickey Truck Bodies Triad Kickoff Classic held at Simeon Stadium, where the three local schools ramped up for their 2022 seasons. East Davidson dropped an 18-6 final in its scrimmage with T.W. Andrews, while Ledford defeated Randleman, 28-21. In the penultimate contest of the evening, Thomasville fell to Oak Grove, 3-0.
The final scores of the events are forgotten with time, as none of the games count toward the teams’ regular-season records, but the event hosted by the High Point-Thomasville HiToms is the final dress rehearsal for the programs. It is also the only time all season fans of these programs get to see them play one another.
For Thomasville, it served as a reminder that an offense which loses some key pieces this season has work left to do before kickoff Friday night at Albemarle. Similarly, it demonstrated the potential of an opportunistic defense.
“So far this week, we’ve seen three different teams and different styles,” THS coach Kevin Gillespie said. “Pretty good football teams, athletic, strong. We’ve done a good job of handling that. We’ve got a lot of guys going both ways. We’re trying to sub them, so we’re putting some guys in who don’t get a lot of reps in practice. I’m proud of them. We’ve got a ways to go, we’ve got some things to work on, but I’m proud of them, offense and defense. On defense, we’re battling.”
Perhaps the standout play of Thomasville’s scrimmage with Oak Grove came on a flag route the Grizzlies attempted to run against senior defensive back Janhri Luckey. Before the receiver could make it out of his break, Luckey had already jumped the timing route, snatching the ball for an interception. It was one of a handful of plays made by the defense that indicates the potential for an above-average unit.
The Bulldogs managed to keep Oak Grove, which finished last season at 7-3, out of the end zone. The flipside of that, of course, was that the Grizzlies prevented Thomasville from tallying points on the scoreboard altogether in a contest that featured two halves with a running clock.
Gillespie acknowledged that his offense is perhaps pressing too much in the absence of key team leaders, but also noted that he was pleased with the compete level. The Bulldogs will begin the season without senior quarterback CJ Dickerson, who recently sustained a leg injury and was wearing a brace and patrolling the sidelines at the scrimmage.
Thomasville’s coach said that now is no time for his team to feel sorry for themselves, despite the absence of Dickerson and last season’s leading rusher, Jabrii Carolina, who graduated in the spring.
“We’ve gotta go next man up,” Gillespie said. “Charles (Norman) is doing a good job. We’ve just gotta work on some things. He’s just gotta settle down. He’s trying to do too much. He’s wanting to be the guy, which is a good thing.
“Hopefully we’re going to be able to watch this and get better. Friday, we’re live.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
