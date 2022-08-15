HIGH POINT — The annual event that brings together all area high school football programs in the greater Thomasville area for a kickoff event to begin the season was held for a second consecutive year last week.

Thomasville, East Davidson and Ledford participated in the Mickey Truck Bodies Triad Kickoff Classic held at Simeon Stadium, where the three local schools ramped up for their 2022 seasons. East Davidson dropped an 18-6 final in its scrimmage with T.W. Andrews, while Ledford defeated Randleman, 28-21. In the penultimate contest of the evening, Thomasville fell to Oak Grove, 3-0.

