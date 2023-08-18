TRIAD — A Girl Scout from High Point has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, thanks to the help of a Thomasville business.
Keri McFeeley, 17, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2218, partnered with Pax Studio, a boutique graphic design studio in Thomasville, to create a North Carolina artist database that not only promotes local artists but gives aspiring artists information on pathways they can take to get their work recognized. As part of the database, she also hosted an Artistry Creative Career Fair that brought in local creatives for young potential artists to come meet. She hopes her database will give people easier access to visual arts and inspire a new generation of artists.
