HIGH POINT — United no more.
The congregation of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, one of the largest, most influential Methodist churches in North Carolina, voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church denomination, a decision that disappointed and even angered some members of the congregation.
“There are some angry people, and you expect that,” said the Rev. Jeff Patterson, senior pastor of Wesley Memorial. “Denominational divisions are always very hard. Our job now is to begin the process of healing.”
The controversial vote, held during a special called meeting Sunday evening, culminates a nearly 18-month process during which parishioners have wrestled with the church’s stance on human sexuality. Specifically at issue was the stance of the UMC’s Western North Carolina Conference, of which Wesley Memorial is a member.
“We voted to disaffiliate from the denomination because of our agreement with the stand in our (United Methodist) Book of Discipline concerning human sexuality, and our disagreement with the conference’s rejection of that stand,” Patterson said.
The key part of that stance is whether the church should condone homosexuality, he said.
“The standard for marriage is one man to one woman for life,” Patterson said in explaining the Book of Discipline’s stance. “Grace is available to all who fail to meet the standard. Because of this standard, the Book of Discipline prohibits same-sex marriages in the church and the ordination of non-celibate homosexuals.”
In that regard, the church’s stance “is the same as it has been in print for the last 50 years,” he added. “Nothing has changed.”
Ken Carter, resident bishop of the Western North Carolina Conference, acknowledged an email request for comment and said, “We continue to work toward being a church that shares the love of God with all people.”
More than 850 church members filled Wesley Memorial’s spacious sanctuary for Sunday’s historic vote, with 615 voting in favor of disaffiliation and 241 voting against. Those voting to disaffiliate accounted for 71.85% of the voters, surpassing the two-thirds threshold required by the conference to proceed with disaffiliation.
The vote must be formally approved by the conference on Nov. 4 to become official, Patterson said.
With Sunday’s results, Wesley Memorial joins a growing list of more than 6,200 congregations across the country that have voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. While many of those congregations are joining the newly established Global Methodist Church, Patterson said Wesley Memorial has not yet decided whether to join that denomination or remain independent.
“Right now, we need a rest,” he said. “My leadership needs a rest, and the congregation needs a rest.”
While the outcome of the vote was not completely unexpected for what has traditionally been a conservative congregation, it came as a disappointment to the approximately 28% of voters who opposed disaffiliation, including lifelong member Mary Lin Brewer of High Point
“It’s hard to see your friends, people you trust and love, have this fundamental disagreement on human sexuality, and whether or not to welcome the LGBTQ community,” Brewer said. “It’s very sad, and when your heart is hit like that, it takes a while for your heart to come around.”
For Brewer, a former Sunday school teacher and youth group leader at Wesley Memorial, the issue is personal. Her daughter, Madison — also a lifelong member — is gay.
“She and her wife have given me a grandson,” she said of 1-year-old Nolan Brewer. “Unfortunately, we will now make plans to have him baptized in another church.”
Nor will the funeral for Brewer’s mother, 96-year-old Mary Grace Megginson, be held at Wesley Memorial, as had been planned.
As for Brewer, she plans to transfer her membership to another church, something she says other disgruntled members are doing, as well.
“We have to go forward in love,” Brewer said. “This was a church of love, and I can’t stay because I don’t feel that love any longer.”
Barbara Coughlin, co-chair of the church’s discernment team — which guided the congregation through the process of considering whether or not to disaffiliate — said she prays that people will not feel unwelcome.
“My prayer is that we’ll all come together, with Jesus as Lord,” she said. “Everybody’s welcome at Wesley Memorial — gay, straight, whatever. They’ve always been welcome, and I hope people realize that’s not going to change.”
In some minds, though, it already has.
