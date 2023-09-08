DAVIDSON COUNTY — Through the end of September, residents can adopt a dog or cat from the Davidson County Animal Shelter for only $15.
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Through the end of September, residents can adopt a dog or cat from the Davidson County Animal Shelter for only $15.
The usual adoption rate is $75 for cats and $95 for dogs.
Donna Grooms, the director of the animal shelter, said she and her staff noticed that adoption rates had dropped significantly over the summer. In addition, several animal shelters in surrounding communities were running specials on their adoption rates.
Grooms brought this information to the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, who approved the $15 pet adoption special.
“They approved doing this, and I am so grateful,” Grooms said. “We hope we find more homes for our animals and it brings awareness about the shelter.”
All adoptions are subject to approval, and you can apply in person or online. Grooms said she and her staff will investigate to be sure each applicant will be a good home for the adopted dog or cat.
“We don’t want people to think the animals have no value,” she said. “We have some people who rent, and their landlord does not allow pets. They would turn around and have to bring the animal back. We verify all of this before we approve the adoption so we do not have this happening.”
The shelter is at 490 Glendale Road in Lexington. It is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.
