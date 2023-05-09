DAVIDSON COUNTY — A vital member of Davidson County’s staff is retiring from her post after transforming the county’s animal shelter.
Donna Grooms announced her plans to retire this year after eight years as the county’s director, and the Davidson County Board of Commissioners discussed her value to the community while approving a shell position to orchestrate transition. County Manager Casey Smith recounted a particularly dark chapter of the shelter that Grooms stepped into and undertook a nearly unthinkable transformation.
“Donna and I went through a lot … getting that shelter back up and going,” Smith said. “I don’t know if I can thank her enough. I can’t. It’s impossible, so I’m not even going to try. I don’t know anybody who could have turned that thing around down there quite like that. It takes not only knowing the ins and outs of the business. You’ve gotta really care about what’s going on down there.”
The period that preceded Grooms was marred by protests staged by county residents over its use of a gas chamber, followed by United Animal Coalition’s installation as overseer of the animal shelter, then its removal after criminal charges were filed. In just a few short years, Grooms piloted the shelter from an era of doom and gloom to becoming an award-winning facility.
“I’ve always felt like God puts special people in special positions and special places, and you came along just at the right time,” Commissioner Steve Shell said to Grooms at the May commissioners’ meeting.
Her work has earned the respect of countless county government officials who were faced with the daunting task of finding someone to succeed a group that left behind a distressing situation.
Three former employees of UAC, including Marsha Williams, the director who formerly ran the Davidson and Guilford county animal shelters, were indicted in 2015 following an investigation of animal cruelty that took place at the Davidson County shelter. Those allegations of “malicious torture of an animal” were made of those employees in association with the physical harm to an injured dog named “Nana.”
Additionally, Williams was charged with having more than 100 tablets of Tramadol and keeping them at the Davidson County shelter. The Greensboro-based nonprofit that previously managed operations at Guilford and Davidson County shelters was stripped of its license by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Those reports of abuse and mismanagement caused Davidson County Board of Commissioners to remove UAC as operator of the animal shelter. Grooms was then named interim director, later installed permanently in the position.
Grooms initially expressed interest in the position because of her concern for the animals. Prior to her tenure as the shelter’s director, she made multiple requests of UAC to provide veterinary care to several of the animals at the shelter. When she was brought on as interim director, Grooms described finding the shelter in dire condition. She said a large number of dogs and cats were found dead in their cages. Several animals still alive were plagued with myriad ailments.
Moreover, they could no longer house the overload of animals they had.
“We had some folks in there for a while that had some drugs that weren’t supposed to be in there, and she cleaned all that up,” Commissioner Fred McClure said. “We don’t have cats and dogs on the side of the road anymore. Your service to the county has been tremendous.”
The board congratulated Grooms on her exemplary record of service and suggested a social gathering to commemorate her effective date of retirement could be forthcoming. Several commissioners and county staff indicated they had made several attempts to convince Grooms to stay on board as director, and Commissioner Todd Yates said she would be welcome at future county celebrations.
“To step in off the street like that, there’s no way I can thank you for what you’ve done,” Yates said. “It’s just an amazing job you’ve done, Donna.”
