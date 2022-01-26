THOMASVILLE — A wrestling event at East Davidson High School is set to begin Sunday, as fans of AML Wrestling will file into the gymnasium for a chance to see some of their favorite performers.
A six-match slate is expected to include bouts between Matt Hardy and Arik Royal; Exotic Youth vs. J.R. Miller and J.B. Cole; Zuka King and White Mike; Gustavo and Calvin Tankman; Cyrus the Destroyer and Axton Ray; as well as an Acts of War Games Match with 10 men, two rings and one cage.
Doors open at 2:30 for individuals who have purchased meet-and-greet passes. The general public will be welcomed in at 3 p.m. The first match is set for 4 p.m.
Ronnie Warrick, a community volunteer with the East Davidson athletic booster club, said the occasion will mark the fifth such fundraiser with AML Wrestling at East Davidson.
“Our community — not just Thomasville, but Lexington and High Point — these businesses step up and they’ll do a $100 sponsor or $500 sponsor and they get tickets for that,” Warrick said. “The largest majority of them say, ‘Nah, we don’t want the tickets,’ so we go back into the community and we give tickets to children’s homes and little leagues. It brings a lot of people back.”
Warrick said past events East has hosted brought children from Mills Home and America’s Children Homes to the high school for a fun-filled night. Able to make a connection with their favorite stars in the ring, children from the community enjoy the opportunity to engage in a highly-charged environment that is safe for the entire family.
“It’s a really good fundraiser for the East Davidson Athletic Booster Club,” Warrick said. “Our fundraiser is important because all schools’ athletic booster clubs suffered through the COVID times with no fans or a limited number of fans who were allowed into the games.”
