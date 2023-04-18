THOMASVILLE — In an effort to showcase the art produced by many talented local women, Andrew Clement and his wife Hilary Clement will open the doors of The Finch House for Thursday’s All Women’s Art Show.
Six years after running a gallery in downtown Greensboro in 2017, Andrew and Hilary Clement are bringing their eye for artistic genius to Thomasville in the very venue that has become a staple for natives and visitors alike. The free opening night reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
“We are bringing original artwork back to The Finch House for a show celebrating some of the most fabulous female artists in our area,” Clement said. “Before the pandemic, we hosted several art and artisan events, and we are excited to [return].”
Hilary Clement is one of more than a dozen female artists who will have work on display Thursday. A painter for 20 years, she has most of her pieces on display and for sale at The Grandover Resort in Greensboro, which is headed up by Davidson County native Pam Sink.
Dana Holliday will co-host the event. Andrew Clement said that Holliday brought the Davidson County talent to the show, five of whom are from Thomasville. One of those Chair City artists is Thomasville’s Nathalie Tremblay, whose knack for providing unique takes on ordinary views has garnered attention from beyond the city she currently calls home.
A native of Chicoutimi, Canada, Tremblay moved to Thomasville in 2022. Other artists who will be part of the show are Pam Baldwin of Thomasville; Leslie Powers of Thomasville; Yolanda Grier of Greensboro; Tammy McDowell of Thomasville; Sarah McClintock of Greensboro; Dana Holliday of Thomasville; Faith Scott of Winston-Salem; Angie Rose of Greensboro; and Sami Stinson of Thomasville.
The opportunity to catch a glimpse of the work from these artists is rare. Despite the presence of so many gifted residents, Thomasville has been home to a limited number of shows. The Finch House owners hope their event will provide positive exposure for the artists and the city.
“We’ve had the opportunity to meet so many talented women artists in our area over the years,” Andrew Clement said. “The Finch House has been a great place to showcase art in the past. We’ve been pretty intentional about bringing events to Thomasville that may not happen otherwise.”
The All Women’s Art Show is a non-ticketed event. Visitors can expect a meet-and-greet with the artists and live music under the reception tent by Marte Maney. All the work featured is for sale and all the proceeds go directly to the artists, according to Andrew Clement.
A cash bar will be available.
