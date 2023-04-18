THOMASVILLE — In an effort to showcase the art produced by many talented local women, Andrew Clement and his wife Hilary Clement will open the doors of The Finch House for Thursday’s All Women’s Art Show.

Six years after running a gallery in downtown Greensboro in 2017, Andrew and Hilary Clement are bringing their eye for artistic genius to Thomasville in the very venue that has become a staple for natives and visitors alike. The free opening night reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m.

