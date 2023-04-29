DAVIDSON COUNTY — Nature lovers won’t want to miss an upcoming event that will feature the sights of some of the most idyllic areas of Davidson County.
And you may pick up a few ideas for your own yard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Nature lovers won’t want to miss an upcoming event that will feature the sights of some of the most idyllic areas of Davidson County.
And you may pick up a few ideas for your own yard.
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will present its 17th garden tour Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Volunteers will direct participants on tours of gardens in north Davidson County, featuring garden art and a variety of plants.
Tickets are $20 for both days. Children through high school are free. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and 1-5 p.m. June 4. Tickets are available at Heritage Oak Farms, 470 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem. Presales begin May 1 through association volunteers and at the following locations: The Backyard Retreat, 106 S. Main St., Lexington; Cupcake Cuties, 8363 N.C. 109, Wallburg; and Wallburg Mulch, Sand and Gravel, 8490 N.C. 109, Winston-Salem. Cash or checks only.
Online tickets through Eventbrite will carry an extra $3.18 convenience charge and will end May 30 prior to the tour. A garden tote with a map, garden descriptions, pen, area information and more accompanies each ticket.
The tour is the major fundraiser for the nonprofit association. It’s also a public educational opportunity for all gardeners and students alike. The proceeds from the tour go to the association’s educational, beautification and service projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.