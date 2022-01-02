THOMASVILLE — Many will write 2021 off as a year to forget, but for Thomasville High School, the year could very well represent a turning point for its athletic program.
A proud tradition of excellence on the gridiron and the hardwood was reinvigorated in the most recent 365 days with a landmark hire and the first nine-win football season in a half-decade. The start of the year began with the return of football following COVID-19 interruptions in 2020. Online ticketing and masks perpetuated the arrival of players back to the gridiron, with fans trickling back into stadiums for the first time in over a year.
Following an abbreviated spring football season, attention turned to basketball earlier than expected. Athletic Director Steve Bare’s hire of Ann Ferguson to lead the boys’ basketball program was a first for the five-time state champion. The school’s last title came in 2007, but since 2008, when they fell to Winston-Salem Prep in the state final, the Bulldogs have won just a single playoff basketball game, a 2017 first-round home victory over West Lincoln.
Off to one of their best starts in years, Thomasville resumed play after the Christmas tournament this week with a 7-2 record and a tournament crown under its belt. It isn’t the impact on the court Ferguson has made that has Bare most impressed. He said at the time he hired her that their program would not be defined by the championships it won.
“The banners are cool, and the pictures in the lobby are cool, but our job is really to impact kids in a way that prepares them to impact this campus,” Bare said at the time. “Now I hope we win a lot of games along the way, but the most important thing is for them to walk off this campus and be productive. I think she just fits the bill.”
As the first woman to be hired to lead a men’s varsity basketball program in Davidson County, Ferguson agrees. She believes the perspective she’s brought can provide value in building on the character her predecessors worked to establish.
“They’re going to be a part of this community, so we want to do a really good job in setting them up for future success after their basketball careers are over,” Ferguson said.
She pointed to the work her group did on the football field in the fall as an example of dividends their hard work had already yielded. A third-round playoff appearance was derailed only by eventual state runner-up Mitchell High School.
Bulldogs football coach Kevin Gillespie spent 2021 in the second year of a rebuild that was expedited by a group of seniors led by Lymeake Washington, Jabrii Carolina and Ja’Vaughn McKinney that helped change the fortunes of a football team that had fallen on hard times. Even working in the midst of a pandemic since his arrival as head coach in February 2020, Gillespie managed to improve from a 3-3 spring season to 9-3 in the fall.
The future remains bright, as well, for a team that will return a nucleus which includes Dickerson, the program’s quarterback, who will enter his senior season as the unquestioned leader.
“Great group of kids,” Gillespie said of his 2021 team. “Those [seniors] helped set the tone of what we’re trying to build back here. We’ve just got to keep working and follow that kind of work ethic and hopefully take it even further than that.”
With Gillespie and Ferguson, the high school seems to have secured the services of two individuals uniquely suited to return the athletics department to where it is consistently competing for championships. More important than the 12 combined state championships in football and basketball will be the ability of students on the field, court and in the stands to realize their potential.
They need to look no further than the history maker guiding the squad on the hardwood or the 1991 state champion who won a title during his assistant coaching days at Thomasville to find examples of those who have won big in their respective professions.
For the young men they’re coaching now, the young women Ferguson coached at Thomasville for three seasons prior, or the children up in the stands watching something they’ve never seen before, the successes of 2022 and each year to come began with the seeds planted in 2021.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
