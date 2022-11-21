A Thanksgiving meal in Thomasville will take place on Nov. 24

Faye Ashworth with Davidson County Transitional Services, Thomasville Councilwoman Wendy Sellars and Amanda Moore with Hugs Heal the Ville are among those who have helped ensure residents will have an opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in Thomasville tomorrow.

 Photo by Daniel Kennedy

THOMASVILLE — A free home-cooked meal is available tomorrow for many in need, courtesy of several local charitable organizations continuing their shared mission of providing for the less fortunate.

Councilwoman Wendy Sellars partnered with Davidson County Transitional Services and Hugs Heal Thomasville to offer a free Thanksgiving meal to the homeless, less fortunate and elderly community members in the Thomasville area. Tomorrow at Community Cooperative Ministries, residents can either pick up or drive through the line at 10 W. Guilford St. to receive turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, a yeast roll and dessert.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos