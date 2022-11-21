THOMASVILLE — A free home-cooked meal is available tomorrow for many in need, courtesy of several local charitable organizations continuing their shared mission of providing for the less fortunate.
Councilwoman Wendy Sellars partnered with Davidson County Transitional Services and Hugs Heal Thomasville to offer a free Thanksgiving meal to the homeless, less fortunate and elderly community members in the Thomasville area. Tomorrow at Community Cooperative Ministries, residents can either pick up or drive through the line at 10 W. Guilford St. to receive turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, a yeast roll and dessert.
Limited delivery is available, and the only qualification to receive food is that the person lives in the city of Thomasville.
“2022 has been hard for many Thomasville residents and families,” Sellars said. “I wanted to personally do something to ease the stress and financial burden on individuals and families.”
Sellars, who has volunteered with several agencies to meet the needs of Thomasville residents, said she reached out to Davidson County Transitional Services, one of the agencies with which she works. The councilwoman said she requested help, and Dr. Faye Ashworth, chief executive director of DCTS, agreed to help.
“This Thanksgiving dinner could not have happened without the help of many community members and Thomasville businesses,” Sellars said. “The Thomasville community really stepped up to help with monetary and food donations. It is incredible how big the heart of this community is.”
Sellars expressed her appreciation for every donation that has been received. An initial Thanksgiving meal was organized in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sellars said facilitating similar meals during the pandemic presented significant logistical obstacles and expressed her excitement that organization was made possible for the current project.
“During the pandemic, it was hard to organize anything, let alone a huge community meal,” Sellars said. “We are back this year with our second community meal and I am excited. This year’s meal is specifically targeting our homeless, less fortunate and elderly community members, but all citizens are welcome.
“I hope and pray that this initiative will be a blessing to the Thomasville community.”
Plates will be distributed between 10 a.m. and noon. For additional information please contact Sellars at 336-880-7779.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.