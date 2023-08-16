THOMASVILLE
Army Cpl. Rex Warner Powell’s 73-year odyssey ended Friday at Salisbury National Cemetery, where the soldier was finally laid to rest with full military honors.
An Army detachment from Fort Liberty, more than a dozen motorcyclists from the Rolling Thunder POW/MIA advocacy group, and the commander of the Randolph County Honor Guard were among those who helped escort the young soldier to his final resting place, nearly three-quarters of a century after his death on a North Korean battlefield.
“This is a wonderful place for him to be, among all his fellow military servicepeople,” said Tom Barton, commander and chaplain of the Randolph County Honor Guard, who officiated the brief service at the cemetery.
Powell, an 18-year-old soldier from Valdese, in Burke County, was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, after his infantry unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir. The Army issued a “presumptive finding of death” in December 1953, and he was officially declared “non-recoverable” in January 1956.
It wasn’t until February of this year that his previously unidentified remains — which had been returned by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — were positively identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, relying primarily on vastly improved DNA analysis techniques.
During those 73 years since Powell was reported missing, family members could only wonder what had happened to him. His younger sister, Barbara Williams Hunt of Thomasville, died last year. That left her daughter — Powell’s niece, Jatonna Hunt Garner, also of Thomasville — as the closest living relative, though she never even knew her uncle.
“It’s been a bittersweet journey,” Garner told The High Point Enterprise in an article published earlier last week. “I really, really wish they could have solved this before my mother passed, but better late than never.”
Powell’s remains, which previously had been buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, arrived Tuesday at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville, escorted there by a group of Rolling Thunder bikers.
Prior to Friday’s interment ceremony in Salisbury, a brief memorial service was held at the funeral home, with Barton again officiating. With Powell’s flag-draped coffin resting at the front of the chapel, a recording of patriotic piano music set the tone, and a guest musician sang “Amazing Grace” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain.”
Following the service, Rolling Thunder escorted Powell’s remains to the cemetery — about a 40-minute drive — where his sister and her husband, a Navy veteran, are also buried. At several points along the route, law enforcement personnel and firefighters stood at attention and saluted as the hearse carrying Powell passed.
At the cemetery, a detachment from Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) provided full military honors, including a three-volley gun salute, the playing of taps, and the ceremonial presentation of the flag covering Powell’s casket.
As an Army representative knelt and handed Garner the neatly folded flag, he spoke these fitting words: “On behalf of the president of the United States, the United States Army and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.”
It had taken 73 years, but finally, Army Cpl. Rex Warner Powell could rest in peace.
