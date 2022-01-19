DAVIDSON COUNTY
Raymond Conrad probably didn’t envision the sheer terror he would stir up when he sent an express package to the kinfolk back home in his native Davidson County more than a century ago.
Nonetheless, when the unsigned package showed up in what newspapers described as a typewriter box with indecipherable markings on it, the arrival of the mysterious package had all the makings of a horror movie.
The year was 1917, and the package arrived on the afternoon of Aug. 10, a Friday, at the Davidson County home of Walter Conrad, Raymond’s father. Because he was rushing off to work, Walter didn’t even bother opening the box.
“Thinking the box contained cabbage plants which he had ordered, Mr. Conrad went on to his work, telling his wife to open the box and sprinkle water on the plants,” one newspaper account reported.
Alas, the box did not contain cabbage plants, as poor Maggie Conrad — Walter’s wife, and the unwitting star of our horror movie — was about to find out.
As Maggie broke the seal on the box and began to open it, she noticed a distinct medicinal smell — similar to what one might smell in a hospital setting, and certainly not an odor one would ever associate with cabbage plants. Her suspicions aroused, she fetched a couple of neighbors to come open the box with her.
As it turned out, that wasn’t medicine Maggie was smelling — it was embalming fluid. And no, she didn’t find her husband’s cabbage plants in the box — she found a HUMAN ARM!! SEVERED AT THE SHOULDER!! A #!%@#!&!# HUMAN ARM!!!
We apologize for the crude language, but what would you say if you received a package in the mail that you thought was a box of cabbage plants, and instead it turned out to be a severed arm?
Yeah, that’s what we thought.
When Maggie came to — surely she fainted, right? — the mystery deepened even further. Although the box was clearly addressed to Walter Conrad, there was — as one newspaper succinctly stated — “no mark on the box indicating to whom the arm might belong.”
You can imagine the sheer confusion and blood-curdling fear Maggie must’ve felt. Who would send her husband a severed arm? And why? Was it some kind of a sick, twisted joke? Was it a threat of some sort? Did someone have a nasty vendetta against Walter?
The only decipherable clue was the origin of the package — Mercer, Pennsylvania. Raymond, Walter’s son — and Maggie’s stepson — had been working on the Pennsylvania railway in recent weeks. Was he somehow connected — no pun intended — to the severed arm?
The Conrads sent an emergency telegram to Raymond’s young wife to see if anything had happened to him, or if she or Raymond happened to know anything about the mysterious arm. No reply.
They sent another telegram. Still no reply.
It wasn’t until Sunday — two days after the severed arm made its mysterious appearance — that Walter finally received a telegram from his son, explaining the traumatic truth of what had happened. It seems that Raymond, a train brakeman, had accidentally been knocked beneath the moving train and dragged for some distance, and his arm was irreparably severed in the process.
So why did he feel compelled to have the severed arm embalmed and shipped to his father? Well, for something so gruesome, it’s actually kind of a sweet story.
Raymond’s mother, Eva Green Conrad, had died in 1902, when Raymond was only 6 years old. She was buried in what is now the Pilgrim Reformed Church Cemetery, a few miles south of Thomasville. So when Raymond tragically lost his arm, rather than — well, do whatever it is people normally do with severed arms — he sent it to his father and asked him to bury it beside his mother.
More than a century later, this begs the obvious question: Is there actually a severed arm buried in the Pilgrim Reformed Church Cemetery?
For Raymond’s sake, we’d like to think so — after all, that’s what he wanted.
But is there a miniature tombstone out there that reads, “Here Lies the Severed Arm of Raymond Conrad”? Well, no.
What we do know is that his mother, Eva Conrad, is buried there: Section 4, Row 1, Grave 5. And if Raymond’s arm is buried there, that’s where it would be, too.
The church’s official historian, Jim Neese, was contacted, but the strange saga of Raymond’s arm was news to him.
“I’ve never heard that story before, and the church doesn’t have any record of it in our cemetery records,” Neese said. “But you know, they might’ve just gone out there and dug a hole and buried it, and the church wouldn’t have recorded it.”
He’s right, of course. Why get the church or a funeral home involved just to dig a hole and bury a single limb? Doing it yourself, particularly back then, would make much more sense.
But is that what happened?
Unfortunately, we don’t know. Despite our best efforts, the fate of Raymond Conrad’s infamous severed arm is the same as it was when it arrived 105 years years ago — a mystery.
