THOMASVILLE – Thomasville history buffs enjoyed a tour of the city on Oct. 15 with stops around the city's historic spots.
Local mural artist Dana Holliday played the part of Thomasville founder John W. Thomas’ ghost as she regaled visitors with a story of his lost gold.
Guests were also greeted at the historic Thomasville Woman’s Club by Ms. Senior America, Ida Brinkley, who is a member of the Thomasville Woman’s Club. The Woman’s Club was built in 1937. Judy Smith, who has served as the president of the club, presented the group with information on the club’s history. Thomasville Woman’s Club, which is available to rent as an event space and serves a buffet dinner every Sunday, is on the Historic Register and has been featured by Bob Garner on North Carolina Weekend on PBS NC.
Join the Davidson County’s Bicentennial Bash on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davidson County Fairgrounds, 400 Greensboro St. Ext. for performances, period costumes, community exhibits, a petting zoo, bounce house, deejay, face painting, speakers, food trucks and more. Admission and parking are free. For more information visit www.davidson200.com.
