THOMASVILLE — Summer conjures up fond memories of hot summer nights at the ballpark — the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the smells of freshly popped popcorn and ballpark hot dogs.
At Thomasville’s Finch Field, though — where generations of spectators have spent many an evening watching the boys of summer play — not all the memories are pleasant. One memory, in particular, stands out as the darkest night in Finch Field’s history:
The night the stadium’s glorious old grandstand burned to the ground.
Could it have been an accidental electrical fire caused by, say, a faulty outlet or a frayed power cord? Or was the cause more sinister than that? Did someone — as many people in Thomasville believe — intentionally torch the grandstand? That’s been a topic of discussion for decades, and there’s still no definitive answer — and likely never will be.
The date was July 7, 1983. The storied HiToms franchise — which had featured such future stars as Curt Flood and Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews — no longer played at Finch Field, having left after the 1969 season. By 1983, the city-owned stadium was, as current HiToms president Greg Suire describes it, “basically on life support,” primarily hosting American Legion and Pony League baseball games and little else.
There was, in fact, an American Legion game the night of July 6, an extra-inning playoff battle that ended only a couple of hours before the post-midnight fire began. The hometown Post 41 squad sent the fans home happy with a 2-1 win, but the joy at Finch Field would be short-lived.
Around 1:30 a.m., a huge fire was reported at the stadium, and firefighters began arriving shortly thereafter, stunned to see the nearly 50-year-old grandstand in flames.
Firefighters from several area departments battled the blaze for about 30 minutes — and some stayed until well past dawn, putting out spot fires — but there was no hope for the wooden grandstand.
“Once that thing got lit, there was no stopping it,” says Suire, who didn’t live here in 1983 but has heard numerous stories about the fire since his involvement with the HiToms. “That thing just went up.”
And the tin roof on top of the grandstand went down.
Other losses that night included the public address system, light fixtures, umpiring equipment, concession-stand items and most of the Post 41 team’s equipment, which had been stored in a room at the field following the game earlier that night. Newspaper accounts indicate the team’s wooden bats burned, the aluminum bats melted and the catcher’s equipment was destroyed. The fire scorched the infield grass along the dugouts, but did not damage the playing field itself.
The one bright spot was that buildings next to the stadium were not touched by the fire.
Another bright spot? No injuries.
Once the fire was extinguished, the focus turned to determining what had happened. Initial reports indicate fire officials did not suspect arson, but eventually, the blaze became increasingly suspicious.
Suire has heard the story — from several sources — of a man who lived near the stadium and had some sort of feud that night with stadium officials. He supposedly issued threats.
“Apparently, he was pigeonholed as the person who burned the stadium down,” Suire says.
But again, nothing was ever proved, no arrests were ever made, and today the Finch Field fire remains an unsolved mystery.
What is clear, however, is how the fire scarred the Thomasville community. Even if the stadium was “basically on life support” at the time, it housed a lot of wonderful memories. So as word began to spread the next morning, countless residents came to see what was left of the old grandstand. Some came to reminisce, others to mourn.
“I remember driving by there the next morning and it was like, where did it go?” recalls Thomasville’s Kim Walser, who had been at the American Legion game the night before and had attended many a HiToms game during her childhood. “That was a really sad day. We were just there the night before, and the next morning it was gone.”
