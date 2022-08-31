THOMASVILLE — Summer conjures up fond memories of hot summer nights at the ballpark — the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the smells of freshly popped popcorn and ballpark hot dogs.

At Thomasville’s Finch Field, though — where generations of spectators have spent many an evening watching the boys of summer play — not all the memories are pleasant. One memory, in particular, stands out as the darkest night in Finch Field’s history:

