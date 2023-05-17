There are seven common types of financial fraud. Here’s a look at what they are, red flags to watch for and what to do if they happen to you.
RECRUITMENT FRAUD
The objective of this kind of fraud is to obtain money and/or personal, financial or account information from people who believe they are applying for a real job. The fraudster uses fake company job websites, career websites, social media posts and/or emails to lure applicants into providing money or personally identifiable information.
• Job postings on legitimate career websites: Fraudsters request bank account information to pay for training materials, interview travel or direct deposit for paychecks. Never provide money.
• Social media: They set up fake links for applicants to enter banking or other personal information.
• Fake employer website: They provide an applicant with a fake cashier’s check (paper or digital) to purchase office equipment.
• Recruitment emails: They promise a job without interviews.
ADVANCE FEE FRAUD
This kind of fraud typically involves promising the victim a large sum of money in return for an up-front payment, which the fraudster requires in order to provide the large sum. If a victim makes the payment the fraudster either invents a series of new fees the victim must pay or simply disappears.
• Lottery: The red flag will be winning a lottery you did not enter. Stop communication and block the sender.
• IRS: Watch for grammatical errors and typos as red flags. Never share your account information, Social Security number, bank information or other sensitive financial information. Be wary of a website or correspondence claiming to be from a U.S. government agency whose e-mail address does not end in “.gov”, “.mil”, or “fed.us.”
• Inheritance: A red flag will be a sense of urgency — scammers will pressure you and say the situation is very urgent to get you to act before you think.
• Vacation rentals: A typical red flag is the emphasis on extreme confidentiality -the scammer doesn’t want you to tell friends or family. Don’t respond to offers that sound too good to be true.
• Work from home/career opportunity: Scammers typically will ask for an up-front payment, a major red flag.
• Check overpayment or loan: Asking for an up-front payment is a major red flag. Also, be aware of secondary scams that may include someone promising to find your scammer and get your money back.
ROMANCE SCAMS
Romance scams typically involve feigned romantic intention toward a victim, gaining their affection, and then using that goodwill to commit fraud.
• Online dating: Beware of someone who has claimed to have fallen in love with you quickly, often within 24 to 48 hours. Never share your account information, Social Security number, bank information or other sensitive financial information with anyone.
• Social media: There are several red flags to watch for. The person may want to immediately leave the online site to use instant messaging or email. Their online profile may seem to disappear as soon as you start talking to them. Also beware if they request to keep the relationship a secret, ask for money, claim to be in the military or work overseas and need money for flights home, say they plan to visit you but an event prevents them from doing so (or they ask for money for travel costs). They also may tell you they need money for medical issues (such as a sudden surgery), for themselves or a family member.
Avoid posting details such as your full name, date of birth, or home and work addresses on online profiles. Never respond to any requests to send money, or have money transferred into your account by someone you don’t know and trust. And trust your instincts — if you think something feels wrong, it probably is.
DEBIT CARD FRAUD
Debit card fraud involves the unauthorized use of funds through debit card transactions.
• Lost or stolen card: Watch for multiple card entries for high-dollar orders. Enroll in email and text alerts.
• Prepaid debit card scams: Watch for multiple purchases of the same item, in addition to international shipping and unsolicited phone authorizations for a cash advance.
Check your account statements frequently, and never share your PIN number with anyone. Do not allow non-account holders to access your card or PIN.
ADVISER IMPOSTER FRAUD
The objective of adviser imposter fraud is to obtain money and/or personal, financial or account information from individuals who believe they are investing money. The fraudster uses fake company job websites, social media posts and/or emails to lure applicants into providing money or personally identifiable information.
Watch out for sites containing poor grammar, misspellings or odd phrases. Also, beware of emails with fake links to enter banking or other personal information. Do not accept requests to send cryptocurrency or gift cards.
INVESTMENT FRAUD
Investing scams targeted at retirees are becoming increasingly common because they are more likely to have large amounts of money saved, and “get rich quick” schemes can be appealing to those on a fixed income. The first step to protecting yourself — or a parent — is knowing what types of investment scams to watch for. Many are Ponzi schemes (using money from new investors to provide an unrealistically high return rather than using legitimate investment returns). There also are “pump-and-dump” schemes where a group of people buy a stock then recommend it to thousands of others, resulting in a falsely inflated stock value that soon collapses. Fraudsters are more likely to use smaller, lesser-known companies for this scheme because it’s easier to manipulate a stock when there’s little or no information available about the company/
If investment returns seem too good to be true, they probably are. If in doubt, request documentation such as a fund prospectus or the most recent annual report. These may help provide more context for investors — or raise suspicions if they aren’t readily available for review.
PHISHING: EMAIL, TEXT OR PHONE FRAUD
Phishing scams are when a scammer sends a fraudulent message designed to trick you into giving them sensitive or financial information. Phishing scams can come in several different forms: email, text or phone calls.
Many come in the form of emails that are sent from unusual or lookalike email addresses or domains and contain suspicious links, spelling or grammatical errors, and a sense of urgency to act immediately. Others come in the form of urgent or threatening text messages with suspicious links that do not appear to come from the company sending the text. Also, some scammers may call you directly to request personal information. Let calls from unfamiliar numbers go to voicemail.
Danny Pigge lives in Thomasville and is a financial adviser and associate vice president with Ameriprise Financial Services. He offers fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 30 years. Reach him at danny.pigge@ampf.com or 336-819-5706.
