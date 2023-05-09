WELCOME — A single-elimination tournament often proves to be fertile ground for an upset.

Despite rolling through the vast portion of Mid-Piedmont Conference play unscathed, racking up nine victories along the way — including two against rival Oak Grove — Ledford fell short in its third bout with the Grizzlies on Thursday. This one was for a conference tournament championship at North Davidson, which served as host site for the final rounds of the MPC tourney.

