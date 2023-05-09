WELCOME — A single-elimination tournament often proves to be fertile ground for an upset.
Despite rolling through the vast portion of Mid-Piedmont Conference play unscathed, racking up nine victories along the way — including two against rival Oak Grove — Ledford fell short in its third bout with the Grizzlies on Thursday. This one was for a conference tournament championship at North Davidson, which served as host site for the final rounds of the MPC tourney.
Oak Grove starter Ethan Yarbrough threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout, and his Grizzlies took home the plaque with a 6-0 victory over the Panthers. After the game, Ledford coach Kevin Goss discussed the significance of this setback and the nature of squaring off with the same opponent over and over again.
“It’s playoff baseball, essentially,” Goss said. “It’s a tournament, it’s its own little bracket. If you’re not playing your best, you’re going to get sent home. It’s tough to beat somebody three times in a year. We just didn’t have our best stuff tonight.”
The Panthers, of course, have their sights set on an even loftier goal with the 3-A state playoffs set to begin Tuesday; but the loss to a team they had beaten 8-2 and 7-3 in both of their meetings this season still stung. It began with a two-run first for Oak Grove, which followed that up with another two-run frame in the second.
Ledford (18-4) could not overcome the early lead it spotted the Grizzlies, which stands at 14-9 overall this season.
“They had a loud first two innings,” Goss said. “We could have went one of two ways, and we didn’t choose the right route to go. I thought our body language was kind of indicative of that. We didn’t have too many terrible ABs, but we were pouting about hitting the ball hard at people and that’s just contagious.”
A 98-pitch masterpiece from Yarbrough was made possible by strong defensive play behind him, and some fortuitous landing spots for a few hard-hit line drives. Though Ledford peppered a handful of balls throughout the night, they couldn’t string together hits against Yarbrough, who attacked the strike zone consistently and didn’t help the Panthers’ cause by putting them on base with unforced errors.
“Yarbrough threw a great game,” Goss said. “He mixed pitches in very well, got ahead early and didn’t have to work from behind. I don’t know if he had a walk, to be honest with you. We weren’t on base a whole lot, and we only had three hits. He did a really good job. We were just the opposite.
“Championship baseball, whether it’s a conference tournament championship or whether it’s a state championship or a conference championship, you’ve gotta have pitching and defense, and we lacked in both of those areas tonight.”
The Panthers reached the conference championship game after defeating Asheboro in the MPC semifinals. That 14-3 drubbing avenged a 5-4 defeat to the Blue Comets 11 days prior.
Ledford was scheduled to host a first-round NCHSAA 3-A playoff game Tuesday. Check back in Saturday’s edition of the Times for a recap of games involving area teams which began postseason play this week.
