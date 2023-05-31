DAVIDSON COUNTY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a store in Thomasville in March.
Todd Andrew Fox, 27, and Drew Alan King, 28, have been charged with one count each of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a store in Thomasville in March.
Todd Andrew Fox, 27, and Drew Alan King, 28, have been charged with one count each of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.
They are accused of going into Gordon’s General Store at 2686 Johnsontown Road in Thomasville on March 30 with handguns and demanding money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fox on Tuesday.
King was arrested on May 24 at the Guilford County Detention Center, where he was in custody for other charges.
Bond for each was set at $75,000 secured.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.