DENTON — The members of Siloam Church never questioned why a fire that destroyed the church in 2018 happened or whether they would rebuild.
About 30 members gathered last week to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of a new church building for their nearly 190-year-old congregation on N.C. 47 east near the Davidson-Randolph county line.
Church members Cathy and Eddie Jackson were the first on the scene on Dec. 18, 2018, when the little white church bookended by towering oak trees burned. They were on their way somewhere else when they passed the church where they were married in 1970 and saw the flames.
“Standing here and watching it burn was awful,” Cathy Jackson said. “It was devastating. But for everybody in our congregation, it has strengthened our faith. We never thought ‘if’ we will build back. It was ‘when’ we build back. We didn’t think it would take this long, but this happens on God’s time, not ours.”
People have worshipped at what would become Siloam Church since 1833, according to Pastor Scott Davis. Before the first log church was built, members met in a house near Denton and under a brush arbor during warmer months.
A white clapboard church replaced the log church in 1909. Throughout the years, members added Sunday school classrooms, a new entryway, indoor restrooms and a fellowship hall.
Linda Jackson Markham, Jackson’s sister-in-law, said she was determined to bring back the church she has attended her entire life, where she married her husband, Wayne, and where she has shared countless meals with her church family and watched numerous Christmas plays.
“It means a lot to me to get to this day,” Markham said as tears welled in her eyes. “Me and my husband were married in this church in 1962. When our son was born in 1963, he started coming to this church. My entire family, including my two brothers, all went to this church.”
The Sunday after the fire, Siloam Church members remained together because local businessman Larry Furr offered his Southern Theatre for the church to meet. They have held services there since the fire.
“The week after our church burned, another church held a fundraiser for us and raised $10,000,” Markham said. “Another member of the community organized a silent auction and dinner and raised $14,000. This community has supported us and helped us. We are so thankful to Larry (Furr) and everyone who stepped up to help us.”
Siloam Church also was chosen as a recipient of a $336,000 grant from the John C. Lasko Foundation through Bank of America in December 2022. The grant is awarded to help small, rural churches build new worship spaces, Davis said.
The former church was about 3,300 square feet, and the new one will be about 3,800 square feet.
Davis said the church members were determined to stay strong and stay together until they could rebuild on the same 3 acres.
“I never thought this day wouldn’t happen,” Davis said. “It was tough waiting because I am an impatient person, but I knew it would happen.”
