DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in Lexington earlier this month.
On Aug. 12 at about 10:30 p.m., the shooting was reported near E. Center Street Ext. and Random Drive in Lexington. when deputies arrived they found a juvenile victim, who was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The victim, whose name and age were not released, later died from his wounds.
Law enforcement reported another individual involved was also being treated at a local hospital, but the person’s name, age and condition were not released.
Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office the two were known to each other. Officials continue to investigate the shooting. They stated the shooting is considered an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2291.
