DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in Lexington earlier this month.

On Aug. 12 at about 10:30 p.m., the shooting was reported near E. Center Street Ext. and Random Drive in Lexington. when deputies arrived they found a juvenile victim, who was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The victim, whose name and age were not released, later died from his wounds.