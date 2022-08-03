GREENSBORO — Nearing his second full season on the PGA Tour, Will Zalatoris comes into the Wyndham Championship with as much notoriety as anyone in the field.
Among those who will begin play today at Sedgefield Country Club, Zalatoris has the best Official World Golf Ranking at 14th and is a local favorite because he played in college at Wake Forest.
He has drawn plenty of attention because two of his four runner-up finishes this season came in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open after leading. He also finished sixth in the Masters, an outing in which he learned that he belonged on the Tour.
Zalatoris, who turns 26, is confident that a victory is just around the corner.
“It’s going to happen,” Zalatoris said. “It’s going to happen soon. I know we’ve been working pretty hard, but we’ve learned a lot, especially with kind of the blueprint of my game, habits I get into when I play a lot of golf and how to fix them. ... I try to take extreme ownership of my game when I’m out there and when I start seeing things, I know how to fix them now, and that just comes with experience.”
Experience is the one thing he admits that he lacks. He has not played in any tournament more than three times.
Zalatoris has learned how to manage the Mondays-Wednesdays leading up to tournaments. His biggest drawback now is not playing consistently well in the first and second rounds.
“I think part of it, part of it goes back to not playing as much and knowing courses, knowing how certain putts break, being more comfortable on tee shots, taking maybe a little bit more aggressive lines,” Zalatoris said.
For all his accomplishments this year, he has also missed five cuts in 21 events.
“I would definitely like to be a little bit better on Thursdays,” Zalatoris said. “If you look traditionally over my career so far, when I’ve had really good Thursdays and Fridays, I’ve always contended. So I just need to be a little bit better coming out of the gates because I’ve had traditionally very good weekends. And part of that in my opinion is just knowing the golf course and knowing the conditions and getting a little bit more comfortable with where I’m at.”
Zalatoris is comfortable this week. Counting junior tournaments going back to when he was 13 years old, he has logged more than 50 rounds at Sedgefield.
Only six of those rounds have been in the Wyndham. He missed the 36-hole cut in 2018 and tied for 29th last year despite four sub-70 rounds, finishing at 10-under 270, five shots below the 15-under 265 needed to get into a six-way playoff won by Kevin Kisner.
“I love this place, I know it really well,” Zalatoris said. “Quite frankly, I don’t even really need a yardage book around this place, I know it that well. It’s a place that I’m very comfortable with. Like I said, I played here for practically half my life, so I love being here.”
If Zalatoris wins on Sunday, he will become the fifth to score his PGA Tour victory in 11 Wyndhams. That group started with Webb Simpson, another Wake Forest alum, in 2011 and also includes Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim and J.T. Poston.
Simpson, Kim, Poston, Jim Herman, Kisner, Davis Love III and Ryan Moore are former winners entered.
Zalatoris will play today with Poston and Sungjae Im, beginning on the 10th tee at 7:56 a.m. and a group behind Kisner, Simpson and Love. Im is the second-highest ranked golfer here at No. 15 in the world.
“I think it’s something that just has to come,” Zalatoris said of winning. “The part to me that kind of stands out is that I haven’t really lost a tournament, I’ve kind of been very close and, if anything, it’s been Thursday through Saturday, not really Sunday. ... I think we need to keep doing what we’re doing. I’m putting up some nice rounds, just have to keep staying patient.”