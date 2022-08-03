Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris drives off the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament last week in Detroit.

GREENSBORO — Nearing his second full season on the PGA Tour, Will Zalatoris comes into the Wyndham Championship with as much notoriety as anyone in the field.

Among those who will begin play today at Sedgefield Country Club, Zalatoris has the best Official World Golf Ranking at 14th and is a local favorite because he played in college at Wake Forest.

