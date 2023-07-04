HIGH POINT — York regained the lead while scoring six runs in the seventh and defeated the Rockers 11-6 Monday night before an announced crowd of 4,278 that was the third largest in Truist Point history.
High Point held a 5-4 lead before the Revolution batted around in the seventh. York loaded the bases on three singles, the middle one a bunt that didn’t roll foul, and Drew Mendoza laced a two-run double, with all four hits allowed by Bryce Hensley. Kyle Halbohn replaced Hensley and gave up a RBI single and a three-run homer by Richard Urena.
Hensley was charged with four runs in his second inning of work and suffered his first loss of the season as he dropped to 3-1. Troy Stokes Jr. homered in the eighth against Joe Johnson, making the margin 11-5.
In the bottom of the eighth, Ryan Grotjohn and Ben Aklinski started the inning with back-to-back singles with Aklinski’s coming after his popup was dropped in foul territory.
They advanced on a double steal but Grotjohn was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Brian Parreria’s grounder to third. Aklinski scored on a wild pitch.
High Point dropped to 39-20 but remained second in the Atlantic League South while dropping two games behind Gastona with four games remaining. York improved to 32-25 and regained the lead in the North Division by a half-game.
The Rockers started a high note when Shed Long Jr. belted a leadoff solo homer off the right field video board in the first. The margin grew to 2-0 in the second. Aklinski hit a leadoff single. Parreira followed with a double and Aklinski scored on a sacrifice fly from Michael Martinez.
York scored four in the third on a pair of two-run homers against Rockers starter Craig Stem, who made his first appearance since he suffered a broken hand when hit by a line drive in the second inning of the season opener against Long Island.
High Point regained the lead with a three-run fourth. Ryan Grotjohn cracked a leadoff single and Aklinski walked. Parreira followed with a two-run double and scored on Long’s grounder.
The Rockers start a three-game series at Southern Maryland on Tuesday.