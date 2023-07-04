Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — York regained the lead while scoring six runs in the seventh and defeated the Rockers 11-6 Monday night before an announced crowd of 4,278 that was the third largest in Truist Point history.

High Point held a 5-4 lead before the Revolution batted around in the seventh. York loaded the bases on three singles, the middle one a bunt that didn’t roll foul, and Drew Mendoza laced a two-run double, with all four hits allowed by Bryce Hensley. Kyle Halbohn replaced Hensley and gave up a RBI single and a three-run homer by Richard Urena.