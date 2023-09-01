HIGH POINT — York claimed a 7-3 win over the High Point Rockers in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night in front of 2,611 fans at Truist Point.
The Rockers mustered all of their scoring in taking a 3-2 lead in the second. Zander Wiel and Quincy Latimore started the inning with singles before Robbie Kellerman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Michael Martinez then cleared the bases with a triple to right-center.
The Revs came back in the fourth, getting one run on a sacrifice fly by Alexis Pantoja and another run on a balk by High Point starter Craig Stem (L, 2-2). A solo homer by York’s Richard Urena made it 5-3 in the sixth. York added single runs in the seventh and ninth innings to complete their scoring.
High Point finished the night with nine hits to York’s 10. Tom Sutera (W, 9-6) earned the win with six innings of work, walking one and striking out three. Stem went six innings and allowed seven hits and five runs while striking out six.
Game two of the series with York will start at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Truist Point.