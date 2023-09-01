Rockers logo (1).jpg

HIGH POINT — York claimed a 7-3 win over the High Point Rockers in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night in front of 2,611 fans at Truist Point.

The Rockers mustered all of their scoring in taking a 3-2 lead in the second. Zander Wiel and Quincy Latimore started the inning with singles before Robbie Kellerman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Michael Martinez then cleared the bases with a triple to right-center.