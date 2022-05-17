BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Davis Womble, a former Wesleyan standout, and Chad Wilfong, a former East Davidson star, won their two matches in the US Golf Association Amateur 4-Ball Championship on Tuesday at the Country Club of Birmingham. That punched their ticket into today’s semifinals.
Womble and Wilfong, who were among three teams that tied for medalist honors, won their round of 16 match 5-and-4 then escaped 1-up over Zack Kingsland and William Sides, two Southern Methodist signees. Womble, who now lives in Winston-Salem, and Wilfong, who lives in Charlotte, went to Wake Forest.
Womble and Wilfong led by as much as 3-up but Kingsland and Sides trimmed it to 1-up with birdies on 15 and 16. Womble made par on 17 to keep the lead and on 18, then hit a sand-wedge approach from 110 yards to 12 feet and made a birdie.
Womble said he steadied on 17 after eating an energy provided by Wilfong. They played the two matches in 7-under-par.
In the semifinals, Wilfong and Womble will face Carter Loflin of Georgia and Wells Williams of Mississippi, a pair of 18 year olds, at 8 a.m. Eastern. The winner advances to the championship match at 2 p.m. Eastern.
Loflin and Williams, who were also among the teams that tied for medalist, played their 33 holes Tuesday in 10-under and won their quarterfinal 3-and-2.