HIGH POINT — Stitching together some of its best offense of the young season didn’t enable the High Point University women’s basketball team to climb out of the hole Saturday.
Trying to rally from a double-digit deficit, the Panthers (1-4) couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch and fell to Wofford 88-79 in the Qubein Center.
Trailing by 12 entering the final quarter, HPU scored the first seven points of the period and 12 of the first 16, with Jensen Edwards scoring the last 10 of those for HPU on two 3s and two drives to the bucket.
The burst, capped by Edwards’ corner 3, cut the deficit to 68-64 with six minutes to play and the Panthers got as close as four twice more, at 70-66 on Skyler Curran’s running hook and 73-69 on Nakyah Terrell’s 3 with 4:35 to play.
Wofford answered with a 7-2 run, for a 80-71 cushion, with Madeline Rose scoring the first five points on drives to the basket, the first resulting in a foul and a three-point play. HPU couldn’t get the deficit below six after that.
Curran led the Panthers with 24 points. Edwards, who scored her 1,000th point as a Panthers in the first half, added 22, and Terrell and Callie Scheier had 14 each.
Rose scored 24 for the Terriers (2-2) that included 11 in the fourth quarter. Jackie Carman added 20, 17 of them in the first half, in which the Terriers scored 11 straight and opened a 13-point lead with 1:51 left in the second quarter.
“There were stretches that we battled tonight,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t contain Madeline and Jackie the way we wanted. . . .I was proud of our kids. We kept fighting. They went on runs and we stayed right there and went on a good run ourselves to the start of the fourth quarter. We just put them on the line too much down the stretch trying to guard them going to the basket. We have to clean those things up but there were some good things.”
HPU hit 10 of 17 field goals in the final period, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. For the game, the Panthers hit 29 of 57 shots from the field (50.9 percent), 13 of 26 from 3 and 8 of 16 from the foul line.
“We were flowing and hitting shots,” Banbury said. “We shot the ball better today. We been working on it in practice with a little emphasis that we’re trying to do. We were moving the ball. Jenson was attacking and finishing. Sky hit some big shots. Jenson hit some big shots. That was a positive.”
Edwards was 9 of 13 (including 4 of 5 from 3) and Curran hit 10 of 17 and 4 of 8 from 3.
“I’ve been driving to the basket but I haven’t been shooting the ball super-confidently,” Edwards said. “It’s been an emphasis in practice and I’ve been working on it. Tonight, I just shot the ball more confidently.”
With illness and injuries cutting the number of available players to nine, Banbury stuck with a core group of five veterans (Curran, Edwards Scheier, Tyrrell and Claire Wyatt) most of the way and substituted sparingly.
“We were gelling,” Edwards said. “We’ve played together before. It helps having people out there with experience and knowing how each other is going to play.”
The Panthers next play against Stony Brook in the San Juan Shootout on Wednesday.