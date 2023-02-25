newhpu.jpg

WINTHROP, S.C. — Unable to make enough plays and regain the lead in the second half, the High Point University men’s basketball team lost 84-78 against Winthrop in the Big South men’s basketball regular-season finale for both teams Saturday in Winthrop Coliseum.

Zack Austin led the Panthers, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Abdoulaye Thiam added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jaden House had 12 points, Brock Williams 11 and Bryant Randleman 10 while Emmanuel Izunabor added seven points and seven rebounds.

