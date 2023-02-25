WINTHROP, S.C. — Unable to make enough plays and regain the lead in the second half, the High Point University men’s basketball team lost 84-78 against Winthrop in the Big South men’s basketball regular-season finale for both teams Saturday in Winthrop Coliseum.
Zack Austin led the Panthers, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Abdoulaye Thiam added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jaden House had 12 points, Brock Williams 11 and Bryant Randleman 10 while Emmanuel Izunabor added seven points and seven rebounds.
The Panthers, which saw a three-game winning streak end. Fell to 14-16 and 6-12 in the Big South. HPU, already assured of playing against Charleston Southern in the first-round game between the 8 and 9 seeds on Wednesday at the Big South tournament, will be the No. 8 seed. Winthrop (15-16, 10-8), is the No. 6 and earned a first-round bye.
HPU last led when Alex Holt hit a layup that put the Panthers up 28-27 with 6:02 left in the first half. Winthrop never trailed after Cory Hightower’s 3 broke a 32-32 tie with 2:40 before halftime. After Thiam canned a jumper, the Eagles scored the last four points of the period of a 39-34 lead at the break.
HPU did force a 55-55 tie on Randleman’s jumper with 14:46 to go. Winthrop regained the lead on Kelton Talford’s free throw a few seconds later and the Eagles led by as many as eight. HPU closed to within 79-78 when Izunabor hit two free throws with 1:05 left, and Winthrop sealed the victory with five free throws while holding HPU scoreless the rest of the way.
Hightower led Winthrop with 25 points. Telford and Sin’Cere McMahon had 15 each and Toneari Lane 13,