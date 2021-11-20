HIGH POINT — Georgia State guard Kane Williams made an impact early against William & Mary in Saturday’s second game in the Legends Classic.
Williams scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in helping the Panthers of the Sun Belt Conference build a big lead in the first half as they defeated the Tribe 77-59 at the Qubein Center.
Georgia State (3-1) moves on to face host High Point University in the championship game today at 2 p.m. William & Mary, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, drops to 0-4 and taks on Howard in the consolation game at 5.
Georgia State led 10-2 in the early minutes, and WIlliams, a senior who moved into seventh place on Georgia State’s all-time scoring list, hit 6 of 6 field goals, including 1 attempt from 3, as the Panthers ran to a 30-16 lead in the first 9:06.
The Panthers scored the last eight points of the first half for a 41-19 lead, holding the Tribe to 30.3 percent shooting for the period while hitting for 55.2 percent (16 of 29). The lead hovered around 20 points in the second half as both teams shot 40 percent from the field.
Evan Johnson added 17 points for Georgia State and Justin Roberts had 11. The Panthers, led by11 rebounds from Jalen Thomas, held a 46-30 advantage in rebounding. They also enjoyed a 22-7 margin in fast break points.
Connor Kochera led William & Mary with 16 points and Ben Wight had 14.