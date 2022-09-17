YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to take a 4-3 decision at PeoplesBank Park on Friday night.
A night after clinching a playoff berth in the upcoming Atlantic League playoffs, the Rockers fielded an usual line-up, starting shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo in left field, utility player J.R. DiSarcina in center and catcher Roldani Baldwin in right. It marked the first appearance of the season in the outfield for all three.
Michael Martinez, normally the second baseman, was at third. Tyler Ladendorf, usually on the left side of the infield, was at second. Michael Russell was at shortstop and Jerry Downs was in his normal position at first base.
In the bottom of the ninth, reliever Junior Rincon (L, 2-2) walked Connor Lien to start the inning. Lien then stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. With Melky Mesa at bat, Rincon threw a wild pitch that brought Lien home with the winning run.
High Point trailed until drawing even with two runs in the top of the ninth. Singles by Alfonzo and Michael Russell put two aboard and both scored on a double by Michael Martinez to tie the game at 3-3.
Craig Stem went six strong innings for the Rockers, allowing just two runs while striking out six. Ivan Pineyro, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, made his first appearance since August, throwing an inning in preparation for the playoffs.
Trailing 2-0, the Rockers got on the board in the sixth inning when Quincy Latimore and Baldwin each singled and Latimore scored on a ground rule double by Tyler Ladendorf.
Russell and Ladendorf each had three hits for the Rockers who outhit the Revolution 12-8. Ladendorf smacked two of High Point’s five doubles in the game. York closer Jim Fuller (W, 5-6) was the winning pitcher despite allowing both Rocker runs on three hits in the ninth inning.
High Point and York will play the middle game of the regular season-closing three-game series on Saturday at 6:30 at PeoplesBank Park.