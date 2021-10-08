LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth and defeated the Rockers 4-3 Friday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
High Point tied it in the top of the ninth when Logan Moore sent Nile Ball’s pitch out of the park for a three-run homer, ending a shutout. Ball held the Rockers to three hits over the first eight innings.
Blake Gailen hit a solo homer, his 18th of the year, with two outs in the fourth to give Lancaster a 1-0 lead. Gailen’s shot was one of three hits allowed by Rockers starter Jheyson Manzueta over the first five innings as he struck out nine.
Manzueta then loaded the bases in the top of the sixth and was replaced by Huascar Brazoban. Caleb Gindl scored on a grounder that was turned into a double play and Trayvon Robinson followed with a run-scoring single.
In the ninth, Moore homered after Jared Mitchell singled and Randy Norris walked. Scott Shuman, who relieved Ball, got the final out of the inning and was the winning pitcher.
In the bottom of the inning, John Hayes uncorked a wild pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Nick Shumpert to score.
Despite the loss, the Rockers' hopes of getting in the Atlantic League playoffs remained alive. High Point would get in as a wild card team if North Division first-half champion Long Island also wins the second half. The Ducks rallied to beat York 9-7 and remained tied for first with Southern Maryland as York dropped to third, a game back.