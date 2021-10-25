TYRO — No. 25 seed Wheatmore upset No. 8 seed West Davidson 27-25, 25-23, 25-20 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West volleyball playoffs at West late Saturday night.
Leaders for the Warriors were Taghan Mooney (12 assists, 17 digs, five service points, five kills); Taylor Richardson (seven kills, three blocks,two digs, seven service points with two aces); and Payton Routh (10 digs, 14 service points with 1 ace).
Wheatmore (10-12) travels to ninth-seeded Maiden for a second-round match today.
E. DAVIDSON, SURRY CENTRAL
DOBSON — No. 12 seed Surry Central defeated visiting No. 12 seed East Davidson 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West volleyball playoffs late Saturday night. The Golden Eagles finish the season 15-6.
LEDFORD, FRED T. FOARD
NEWTON — No. 10 seed Fred T. Foard eliminated visiting No. 23 seed Ledford 25-9, 25-5, 25-7 in the opening round of the NCHSAA 3A West volleyball playoffs late Saturday night. Ledford ends the season 11-11.