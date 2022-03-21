TRINITY — Wheatmore kept its early-season run going against rival Trinity.
The Warriors, controlling much of the game, scored four goals in the first half and beat the Bulldogs 6-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at Trinity to remain undefeated.
“Coming in here, we knew it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “We needed a test like this, and I thought they tested us well. It’s like in basketball — kids are struggling shooting, but you’ve just got to keep shooting. But we kept fighting through things.”
Ellie Garrison scored two goals and dished an assist to lead the Warriors (6-0 overall, 1-0 conference), who have outscored their opponents 48-0 so far this season. Haley Vazquez and Natalie Bowman each added a goal and an assist.
Mikalah Walls and Maggie Messner scored a goal each, while Kara Comer and Izabella Ringley an assist apiece as Wheatmore scored three goals in the first 21 minutes and tallied all 42 shots of the match — including 26 in the first half.
“I felt like we pushed through everything,” said Garrison, a sophomore forward. “It took us a second to get into a motion with each other. And our shots were off, but we still pushed through. We came through with a win as a team, and I thought we played pretty well.”
The Warriors grabbed the lead in the second minute when Walls chipped in a ball in front. They added goals on a rebound by Garrison off a penalty kick in the 19th minute and on a run through the middle by Bowman in the 21st minute. Vazquez tacked on a shot from the middle in the 35th minute for a 4-0 lead.
Garrison scored on a low header off a corner kick in the 51st minute, and Messner settled and scored off a rebound in the 65th minute as the Bulldogs’ defense held Wheatmore, which was in the offensive half much of the game, in check a little bit better in the second half.
“It’s pretty hard,” Garrison said of trying to break through the defense. “On the counterattack, it’s easier because you can play that long ball. But when it’s just in the motion of things, it’s hard because it’s like three forwards and six backs back there. So, it is hard. But if we break a few lines first, we can do it. And we did it.”
On the other side, Kaylee McDonald — in her first season playing goalkeeper — highlighted a solid defensive effort for Trinity (2-4, 0-1). She finished with 14 saves and disrupted several more other chances by the Warriors, who have been without injured standout Summer Bowman but still have a number of offensive threats.
“Defensively I thought we played well,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “We were able to keep them out of the back of the net as much as possible. Our keeper, Kaylee, was unbelievable — and this is her first rodeo too. She was unreal.
“It was a confidence builder for us. Wheatmore’s a good team, and they have some really good players. But, overall, we did well. It was a plus for us.”
Wheatmore, which posted a shutout for goalkeeper Victoria Lowe, will play again Wednesday at home against Randleman. The Bulldogs will also play Wednesday at Southwestern Randolph.
“Moving forward, if we can just carry this momentum a little bit,” Sink said. “We have a lot of things to work on. That’s what we were in there talking about. We realize we have a lot of things to work on, and we’re going to continue to do it.”
