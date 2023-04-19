TRINITY – Wheatmore is working its way back to full speed for its stretch run, and Trinity just couldn’t keep pace.

The Warriors, in their second match back after a two-week break, scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and eight in the first half before finishing off the rival Bulldogs 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday evening at Trinity.

