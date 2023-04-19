TRINITY – Wheatmore is working its way back to full speed for its stretch run, and Trinity just couldn’t keep pace.
The Warriors, in their second match back after a two-week break, scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and eight in the first half before finishing off the rival Bulldogs 9-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday evening at Trinity.
“We’ve just got to get our game legs back under us,” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said. “We went way longer than we did the first time against them, so that was an improvement there by Trinity. We still have work to do. We have to finish some things, get some holes fixed. We did play better (than Monday).”
Ellie Garrison had five goals and an assist to lead the Warriors (13-0 overall, 6-0 conference), the reigning NCHSAA 2A state champions who extended their winning streak to 38 matches. Summer Bowman added four goals.
“It’s our rival, so it always feels good laying it on them,” said Bowman, a senior forward and Appalachian State recruit, with a smile. “They always talk, so it feels good.”
Wheatmore, ranked No. 36 in the state overall and No. 2 in the 2A West, controlled large swaths of play – outshooting Trinity 26-2 for the match. Its early barrage – scoring four goals on its first eight shots – gave it full control.
Garrison scored in the fourth minute – working through the defense and scoring from close range – and again in the sixth minute – scoring off a rebound following a free kick off the crossbar. Bowman followed with a pair of goals in the eighth minute – spinning in a shot from close range – and in the 10th minute – stepping and firing from mid range.
The Warriors added scores in the 13th minute, as Bowman finished off a rebound following a header, and in the 16th minute, when Garrison won the ball off a short kick, dribbled and scored, to lead 6-0. Goals by Garrison, stepping and firing, in the 36th minute and by Bowman on a run in the 37th minute gave them an 8-0 lead at halftime.
Wheatmore ended the match via the mercy rule with a free kick by Garrison in the 48th minute.
“We came out and I think we dominated,” Bowman said. “It was a shutout and I’m proud of everybody for that, and we put goals in. So, we came out strong.
“We worked together and I definitely think we were more physical – that always helps. We possessed very well, worked as a team and finished.”
On the other side, the Bulldogs, who feature 12 freshmen on their 22-player roster, were simply overmatched against a seasoned team like the Warriors. But they did have stretches of solid play, particularly late in the first half, and have performed well lately – tallying wins in their previous two matches against Randleman and Eastern Randolph.
“I was disappointed, but we’re really super young,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “We had our spurts and our moments, which I thought was good for us. They’re just a good team and they’re intimidating to our freshmen. When you’ve got a team like that, you just try your best to keep the shots to a minimum.
“I thought we started possessing the ball a lot quicker. We stepped up our game the last three or four minutes. I think that was the biggest thing – we started getting to the ball quicker and that helped us quite a bit. We turned the corner a little bit, and the biggest thing is just getting them back up after this one.”
Kelsey Albert made eight saves in goal for the Bulldogs, who play again Friday at home against nonconference opponent Oak Grove. Wheatmore, which swept the season series against Trinity, will host Randleman on Monday.