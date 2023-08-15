TRINITY — Wheatmore had plenty of new faces in the lineup for its first match of the season. But it made it work.
The Warriors took the lead in the waning minutes of the first half, then raced away in the second to beat nearby foe East Davidson 4-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday evening at Wheatmore.
“Man, I was really surprised,” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said. “Every game is going to be different. Moving people around, figuring out what they’ve got out there. And (East) isn’t a bad team.
“They started out in the attacking third, and then all of a sudden it just went the other way. We only have four seniors, and we are sophomore-loaded. We’re back to the basics, but they’re fun.”
Laurel Suarez Ortiz, Sawyer St. Clair, Henry Santos and Jacob Boozer each scored for the Warriors (1-0), coming off a school-record 19-win season in which they won the PAC 1A/2A and reached the second round of the 2A playoffs.
Hayden Hemming and Santos each chipped in an assist as Wheatmore gained the edge in a fairly even first half before scoring a flurry of goals in the opening 20 minutes of the second to cruise to a season-opening win.
“I feel like we played well,” senior goalkeeper Preston Jones said. “And with more time we’ll play even better.”
The Warriors, after missing a couple close calls earlier, finally scored in the 35th minute when Ortiz chipped a shot past the oncoming goalkeeper. St. Clair extended the lead in the 46th minute — heading in an arcing pass from Hemming.
Following a foul on Ortiz in the penalty area, Santos booted in a penalty kick in the 48th minute. And Boozer, capitalizing on a series of headers upfield, capped the scoring on a run up the right side in the 59th minute.
“We’re a new team, a young team,” Jones said. “We’re just trying to get the feel of the game, get better passing and working with one another.
“It was great, being our first game. For all the practices we’ve had, we did great. We have awesome coaches — Rick and Amber (Poplin).”
The Golden Eagles (0-2), coming off a close loss to Trinity in their opener Monday, weren’t far off again, given a break here or there. They were particularly close on a deflected shot just before halftime and a ball cleared from the goal midway through the second half.
“I think it is small things, which is good,” East coach Jordan Beck said. “It’s still early in the season, so there’s plenty of time to correct them. The result wasn’t what we wanted, but I think we got some things figured out for the long run.”
Like Wheatmore, the Golden Eagles — who also won 19 matches last year, went undefeated in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference and reached the third round of the 2A playoffs — are also in the learning stage with plenty of room to grow.
“We’ve got three returning starters, and we’re playing five freshmen on the field pretty much all the time,” Beck said. “It’s a young team, it’s a new team. They’ve got to figure each other out and I’ve got to figure them out.
“Unfortunately these things don’t figure themselves out overnight. So, we’re going to keep working hard in practice, build and get better.”
Jones made six saves in goal for the Warriors, who edged East 14-13 in shots for the match. Zach Tooley, who made four saves, and McKinley Odenwelder split time in goal for the Golden Eagles. Both teams play again Monday — Wheatmore visits Glenn, while East travels to Providence Grove.