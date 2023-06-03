GREENSBORO – Wheatmore once again tried to fight its way through nagging injuries, but it finally succumbed.

The Warriors, the No. 2 seed from the West, led for a good chunk of the match. But, as lingering injuries took their toll among some of their top players, they faced a flurry of late scores as Manteo, the No. 3 from the East, rallied to beat Wheatmore 5-3 in the NCHSAA 2A girls soccer state championship Saturday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.