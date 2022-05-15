HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day’s hot start helped lift it into the state semifinals.
The Wildcats scored five runs over the first two innings to build a lead and held off Freedom Christian 7-3 on Sunday at Westchester in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 2A baseball playoffs.
“It felt incredible,” Westchester coach Rob Woodall said. “Freedom Christian is a very good team, so we’re excited that we came out with the energy we needed to come out with and scored four runs in the first inning.
“We talked a lot about that Friday and yesterday, about energy right away and just hitting them in the mouth. And we responded. I’m so proud of the guys for coming through and doing exactly what we talked about.”
Bryce Hooker went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats (16-4), seeded No. 2 in the West half of the bracket. Carson Daniel and Reece Lunnan each added a hit and an RBI, while Tate Vogler had a sacrifice fly.
Westchester pounded on the Generals early, scoring four in the first and one in the second to lead 5-0. The first five batters reached base in the first, and eventually 10 came to the plate.
Hooker, a junior catcher, highlighted the outburst with a two-run home run off the scoreboard in left. He then ripped a solo home run to left-center in the second to give the Wildcats a sizable lead early.
“It was just energy,” Hooker said. “We came out here and we knew we wanted to score in the first inning, get it going big. And that’s what we did. Once we get there, it’s hard to beat us.”
Daniel got the pitching win for Westchester, which added two runs in the fourth to lead 7-2. He struck out eight while scattering seven hits and two walks over five innings.
The Generals (18-9), the No. 3 seed in the East, made things interesting with two runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth. But Daniel limited the damage, and Ryan Engle and Josh Hammond pitched well in relief.
“Carson was tremendous and Josh was tremendous,” Woodall said. “But Ryan – that eighth-grader really responded. It’s a playoff game and we had a little bit of hesitation, like you don’t know how he’s going to respond. But he came in and shoved. I can’t give him enough credit for what he did.”
Next the Wildcats will visit the East’s top seed, Wayne Country Day, in the semifinals Tuesday. Westchester narrowly lost the teams’ earlier matchup 6-5 on March 19.
“This is a great win, but we’ve got to get some stuff right to face those guys,” Woodall said. “It’s a different level – Wayne is Wayne. They’re the defending state champions, and they beat everybody. So we need to have our A-plus game.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
WESTCHESTER CD 7, FREEDOM CHRISTIAN 3
FCA 000 210 0 – 3 6 3
WCDS 410 200 x – 7 7 1
WP – Daniel (5IP, 8K, 2BB, 7H, 3R); LP – McLemore (1IP, 1K, 2BB, 2H, 4R)
Leading hitters – FC: Stafford (2-4, 2B, RBI), McLemore (1-4, RBI), Reed (1-2, RBI), Bunce (1-3, 2B); WCDS: Hooker (3-4, 2HR, 4RBI), Lunnen (1-2, RBI), Daniel (1-2, RBI), Vogler (0-2, SF, RBI), Elrod (1-1, 2BB)