STATESVILLE – Westchester Country Day beat Statesville Christian 56-27 in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Statesville Christian.
Zane Dinkins and Josh Bayne each scored 10 points for the Wildcats (7-6). Jalen Umstead added nine points.
In the girls game, Westchester lost 31-20 to dip to 5-5.
WRESTLING
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY/LEXINGTON
DENTON – Thomasville won matches against Salisbury and Lexington during Thursday’s wrestling matches at South Davidson.
The Bulldogs won 69-9 against Salisbury and 57-18 against Lexington.
Winning for Thomasville against Salisbury were: BJ Sivongxey (106 pounds, forfeit), Josue Gomez (113, forfeit), Carlos Vasquez (120, fall), Clarissa Aguilar (126, forfeit), Alexis Perez (132, fall), Jonathan Rodriguez (138, fall), Jon Fuentes (145, dec 5-1), Alex Henderson (152, forfeit), Eriberto Torres (160, fall), Owen Callicutt (182, fall), Taj Gabriel (220, fall) and Javeon Little (285, fall).
Winning for Thomasville against Lexington were: Gomez (113, forfeit), Vasquez (120, forfeit), Jamari Powers (126, fall), Rodriguez (138, fall), Torres (152, fall), Henderson (160, fall), Ramiro Gutierrez (170, fall), Marco Martinez (195, dec 7-4), Shamon Smith (220, fall) and Sivongxey (106, forfeit).
EAST DAVIDSON, NORTH ROWAN
SPENCER – East Davidson beat North Rowan 66-18 in wrestling Thursday at North Rowan.
Winning for the Golden Eagles were: Jose Escobar (113 pounds, fall), Christian Peace (120, forfeit), Danielle Dennis (126, forfeit), Dylan Poole (132, fall), Jayson Justus (138, forfeit), Joseph Myers (145, forfeit), Logan Cribb (152, forfeit), Joshua Combs (160, forfeit), Bradyn Slate (170, forfeit), Foster Warren (195, fall) and Caleb Irwin (285, fall).
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Trinity defeated Randleman 63-12 in wrestling Thursday at Randleman.
Edgar Vasquez Mora (106 pounds, dec 7-0), Brayden Hall (113, forfeit), Spencer May (120, fall), Levi Dennis (126, fall), Gavin McCall (132, dec 4-1), Charles Schaefer (138, dec 6-5), Baron Justice (145, fall), Johnny Bryant (160, fall), Lawson Coltrane (170, fall), Gavin Hardister (182, fall), Joey Smith (220, forfeit) and Joseph Trahan (285, forfeit).
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore lost 59-21 against Uwharrie Charter in wrestling Thursday at Wheatmore.
Winning for the Warriors were: Dominic Hittepole (160 pounds, SV-1 3-1), Randy Spencer (220, fall), Levi Johnson (126, fall) and Trey Swaney (132, fall).