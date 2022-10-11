HIGH POINT — High Point Christian struggled for just a short while. But it was enough for Westchester Country Day to break through for a rivalry win.
The Wildcats scored twice in just over two minutes to overtake the Cougars and hung on to win 2-1 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday evening on HPCA’s Senior Night at Correll-Morris Field.
“It’s just the momentum,” said Westchester coach Adam Schwartz, who highlighted his team’s defense in holding off HPCA’s strong effort. “We had chances at the end of the second half. We were pushing and pushing.
“I knew if we could come out and get the first goal of the second half, we’d have the momentum. We started getting chances, and then the last 10 to 15 minutes we just had to hang on for dear life.”
Will Rives and Ben Van Dessel each scored for the Wildcats (10-3 overall, 4-3 conference), ranked No. 87 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 7 among NCISAA 2A teams. Harriss Covington had an assist as Westchester bounced back after losses last week against powers Greensboro Day and Calvary Day.
“It felt great,” senior defender Bo Brigman said. “Coming off the two close losses last week, to come back and battle in this game and get the win, it feels good going into Senior Night on Friday.”
Trailing much of the match after HPCA scored early, the Wildcats — always a threat off set pieces — evened the score in the 55th minute when Rives got a piece of a corner kick by Covington from the left flag. Then, just two minutes and 23 seconds left, Rives drew a foul along the left side of the penalty area.
Van Dessel stepped to the penalty spot and netted the kick in the 57th minute. And suddenly Westchester, which lost 4-0 against the Cougars at Correll-Morris last year, surged into the lead. Anchored by a strong defensive effort, it held on the rest of the way as HPCA (5-13, 1-8) pushed for the equalizer.
“We knew the next team to get the goal had the advantage,” Brigman said. “We just gained energy off that and kept attacking. … (The PK) was huge. I had full confidence in Ben. That’s what he does. I knew he’d put it in the back of the net.”
Jace Harris scored in the 12th minute to give the Cougars the early lead. And HPCA, which honored lone senior Seth Foster at halftime, played well in maintaining its advantage into the second half. But it was just that small window of opportunities for the Wildcats that tipped the balance the other way.
“For about 60 minutes, it was really good,” Cougars coach Austin Beck said. “We put in the game plan yesterday based off the way we knew they’d play. And our guys executed it really well. For the majority of the game, we were really good and I’m proud of the way we played.”
HPCA, keyed by a solid effort by Connor Bullard in goal, will finish its regular season Thursday at Forsyth Country Day. Westchester, which got 11 saves from Nolan Patterson, will host Caldwell on Friday. The state playoffs will be seeded Sunday (HPCA in the 3A; Westchester in the 2A) and play will start Tuesday.
“I really feel like, going into Thursday, if we can keep that rolling, then going into the state tournament anything can happen,” Beck said. “I think we’re a dangerous team to match up with in the first and second rounds. We’re going to continue to positively push our guys, and hopefully pick up that momentum.”