HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day head boys basketball coach Brook Patterson felt his squad finally put four good quarters of play together Saturday in Brooks Gym.

Westchester, playing its last game before the New Year, opened a sizable lead in the first half and posted a 55-36 nonconference victory over New Garden Friends, which is coached by former WCD standout Dwon Clifton.

