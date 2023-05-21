HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day’s baseball team gave itself a chance against the Burlington School in the NCISAA 2A baseball championship series at Truist Point.
The Wildcats couldn’t finish the job.
Third-seeded Westchester, which lost Game 1 of the best-of-three series Friday, started Saturday by winning Game 2 and took an early one-run lead in the deciding Game 3. The No.5-seeded Spartans rallied, plating three in the fifth and three in the seventh for a 6-1 victory as they defeated WCD for the championship for the second straight year.
“These teams are seven so that’s why these games are close all the way through, “Westchester coach Rob Woodall said. “It’s tough, hard for my guys and my seniors. They’ve been battling since September for this moment right here and couldn’t finish it like we needed.”
The Wildcats (16-8) went up 1-0 in the first. Caleb Hammond led off with a single and scored when Tate Vogler’s fly ball to left was dropped. Two walks loaded the bases but Burlington starting pitcher Tucker Holland forced a groundout to end the inning and allowed just one hit and three walks over the next five innings while finishing with 10 strikeouts. Julian Arreola worked the seventh, giving up a walk.
Vogler, Westchester’s starter, was similarly effective through the first four innings, allowing just one hit although he needed a double play to get out of a jam in the second after loading the bases on two walks and a hit batter.
A walk and a hit batter put two on in the fifth and a wild pitch allowed both to advance a base. A sacrifice fly scored the tying run then served up a wild pitch that let the runners advance. A sacrifice fly scored the tying run and Vogler was replaced by Carson Dnaiel after another walk.
The first batter that Daniel faced lifted a ball to left that fell between two fielders allowing one run to score and another scored on a wild pitch, putting the Spartans up 3-1.
Burlington added its trio of runs in the seventh with only two hits in the mix – a leadoff single and a triple that followed. Two walks loaded the bases and two more walks forced in the other runs.
“Carson is usually good at throwing strikes and he couldn’t find it at the end,” Woodall said. “And there were some balls earlier in the game that should have been caught but that’s baseball. I’m not going to knock what they did wrong because they worked their butts off to get here. That’s just baseball.”
Westchester, which started the season 5-5 and then won 11 of their last 13, reached Game 3 by prevailing 11-9 in Game 2, leading 9-0 before the Spartans scored seven in the fifth. Both teams scored twice in the seventh.
“I’m extremely pleased with the season,” Woodall said. “We were in a rough spot to figure out who we were and once we figured it out, we were really good. We could have folded and had a really bad season but they didn’t want that and turned it back on.”