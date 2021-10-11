RABUN GAP, Ga. – Wesleyan Christian swept Rabun Gap 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 in volleyball Saturday at Rabun Gap.
Avan Brown and Karli Totel each had 13 kills for the Trojans (9-10). Cate Barnwell had 38 assists and two aces, while Morgan Collins had eight digs and two blocks.
In the JV match, Wesleyan won 25-7, 25-6. Riley Cogan had 10 aces for the Trojans, while Devyn Cogan had eight assists.
HP CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE SCHOOL
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fended off Asheville School 19-25, 27-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-9 in nonconference volleyball Saturday at HPCA.
Kennedy Powell had 17 kills, eight digs and five aces for the Cougars (17-8). Emeline Martin added 17 kills and four blocks, while Carly Jarrell had 49 assists, Kaitlyn Vickers had 11 digs and Cameron Martin had 11 kills.
BASKETBALL TRYOUTS
TRIAD – Carolina Stars Basketball will host tryouts for its teams Sunday, Nov. 14, in Kernersville.
Third- and fourth-grade boys will start at 1 p.m. Fifth- and sixth-grade boys will start at 2:30. And seventh- and eighth-grade boys will start at 4.
CSB has four three-team divisions: Elite, Select and Regional. Tryouts will be at the Maddawg Center at 900 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
For more information, contact Aaron Grier at 336-991-0597 or agrier_hps@yahoo.com.