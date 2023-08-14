HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian turned a steady flow of offense into an all-out flood.
The Trojans scored twice within the opening 22 minutes, built a three-goal lead into halftime and raced away in the second half to beat Cannon School 9-1 on Saturday in the Sanford Classic boys soccer tournament at Wesleyan.
“We came out in the second half yesterday, and from there forward our first group has begun to play well,” Wesleyan coach Scott Reitnour said. “If I share the ball with you, will you share it with me? I’m being hyperbolic, but I’m telling them, ‘I want you to combine inside the 6 – pass the ball into the goal.’
“I want them to think about chemistry and playing combinations so much that they’re thinking of combining inside the penalty area. It really will be their ability to play in tight spaces, passing and moving – that type of stuff. If they get that, then they’re going to be good.”
Taj Johnson had two goals and one assist to lead the Trojans (2-0), perennial state contenders and 17-time state champions. Charlie Mills and Nata Souza each scored two goals, and Donovan Calhoun had a goal and an assist.
Mac Mills and Sean Jacobs scored a goal apiece, while Andrew Heeden, Grant Davis, Seth Wall, Lucas Williford, Isaiah McCarthy and Bill Clark each had an assist as Wesleyan scored all five second-half goals to pull away.
“We played very well overall,” said Johnson, a junior. “First half, I wouldn’t say we started off slow – we got goals. But second half, we played much better.
“Our chemistry was really good. We started seeing each other, and we were working together. And that’s how we got a few of our goals.”
Wesleyan, which reached the semifinals of last year’s NCISAA 4A playoffs, scored the opening two goals – first on a penalty kick by Jacobs in the ninth minute, then on a goal by Souza on a flurry of close chances in the 22nd minute.
The Cougars tallied a penalty kick in the 33rd minute. But the Trojans answered less than a minute later on a hard shot from the right side by Charlie Mills. Calhoun’s header in the 40th minute gave Wesleyan a 4-1 lead at the half.
The Trojans, finding cracks in the defense and capitalizing on easy chances, took full control midway through the second. Wesleyan netted scores by Souza in the 57th minute, Johnson in the 59th and again in the 61st, Mac Mills in the 65th and Charlie Mills in the 66th.
“It feels great,” Johnson said. “We’ve stayed training throughout the whole year. So it’s good to see it showing up in games – that chemistry.”
Jaden DiFoggio and Grey Lunnen, who made two saves, split time in goal for the Trojans, who outshot Cannon 23-6 for the match. Wesleyan will next play in the Triad Cup at Bryan Park. It’ll face Northwest Guilford on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Southwest Guilford on Saturday at 1.