HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian took control against rival Greensboro Day and never let go.
The Trojans grabbed the lead midway through the first half and led by two into halftime, tacked on a third score in the second half and beat the Bengals 3-0 in girls soccer Monday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
“I thought we played well,” said Wesleyan’s Sarah Denton, coaching alongside Lauren Sherwood. “We were just excited to get everyone in. That was our biggest goal today. We’ve not been able to play a lot of girls, and it was nice to rotate everyone in.”
Molly Crim had two goals to lead Wesleyan (3-4), ranked No. 4 among NCISAA 4A teams, helped in no small part by a difficult schedule that so far has mainly featured road matches.
Karli Totel also had a goal while Carson Kieffer, Madison Casteen and Lauren Hiatt each had an assist as the Trojans, who snapped a two-match slide with a strong all-around performance in which they largely controlled the run of play.
“First half we came out a little slow, but then we kind of picked it up,” said Crim, a sophomore. “We started putting more goals in and got more comfortable. I feel like once we started the game and got rolling, we started to find feet better. We wanted to come out strong, but we weren’t settled in.”
Wesleyan, which outshot Greensboro Day 12-5 for the match, gained the advantage in the 18th minute when a blocked shot ricocheted to Crim, who arced a mid-range shot over the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.
The Trojans padded their lead in the 29th minute when Crim received a pass, stepped to the middle and fired in a high shot. They added a third goal in the 47th minute when the ball went across the goal to Totel, who knocked it in.
“It means a lot, honestly,” Crim said of her scores. “To play for these girls and to play for the man above, there’s something special about it. And I know they’re there for me and we’re trying to honor Him in all that we do.”
Caroline Heywood, temporarily taking over for McKinlee Graver in goal, made two saves for Wesleyan.
The Trojans will return to the road for a pair of games this week — first at Metrolina Christian today, then Friday at Calvary Day. They will host Concord Academy on Monday for the first-ever match at Wesleyan’s Sandy Ridge field.
“I think each game we’re getting a little better,” Denton said. “Today was a little different because we were able to play everyone and try to work on things individually too. But every game we’ve gotten a little better, even though the results aren’t always what we want. But the way we’ve played has been better.”
