HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian has hired Victory Young as its varsity boys basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.
Young has most recently been the JV boys coach at Greensboro Day. Previously he was the head varsity basketball coach and football coach at Wayne Christian in Goldsboro. He’s also coached AAU in the Greensboro area.
Young, a Goldsboro native, played at Goldsboro High and later at Mount Olive.
“Basketball and academics are very important to me," Young said in a release from the school, “but even more important is being a Godly example to the young men I coach. I want these student athletes to take what they learn during their time in Wesleyan’s program into life after high school and college.”
He replaces Noah Adams, who coached one season after C.J. Lee departed to become an assistant coach at UNCG. The Trojans, an NCISAA 4A independent program, went 10-18 this season and bowed out in the first round of the playoffs.