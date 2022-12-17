HIGH POINT – Eventually Wesleyan Christian broke free.
The Trojans, clamping down on defense and scoring points in droves on offense, pulled away in the second half to beat Ravenscroft 78-45 in girls basketball Saturday afternoon at Wesleyan.
In the boys game, Wesleyan trailed big early but kept the margin manageable the rest in the way in falling 63-46.
“It’s a game of attrition – wars aren’t won in one battle,” Trojans girls coach Daniel McRae said. “We condition and we practice really hard and really fast. So, even games where it’s close going to the fourth, I normally feel pretty good because our goal is to wear people down.”
Lily Pereira scored 25 points to lead Wesleyan (6-5), which outscored the Ravens 30-11 in the third quarter after Ravenscroft fought to stay within reach in the first half. Taylor Hawley added 15 points, followed by Sara Kate Carr and Sarah Chrapliwy with 10 points each.
“I feel like played really well,” said Hawley, a sophomore wing. “We executed our plays. I feel like we shared the ball well, better than we normally do. Our shot was really good today, and that was a big key.”
The Trojans led by 11 in the first and by nine in the second. But Ravenscroft (5-6), led by Zoe Adams with 13 points, hung within one to end the first and was still within 33-26 at halftime. But eventually Wesleyan’s tough defense and quick offense allowed it to pull away.
Wesleyan scored 18 straight points midway through the third to lead by 24. It then scored seven of the quarter’s final eight points to lead by 26 heading to the fourth. The Trojans scored on 12 of 18 possessions in the quarter, shooting 60% while Ravenscroft shot 38% and committed six turnovers.
“I think we were all just determined, that third quarter and those first four minutes, to push through and win this game,” Hawley said. “And we were going to pull out ahead. We just wanted to build that lead and all build up our energy to execute. It was really fun. I think everyone had fun today.”
Wesleyan – which did struggle with foul trouble but was able slow the Ravens’ inside presence – maintained a 20-point lead throughout the fourth quarter before pushing its advantage past 30 in the final minutes of the game. The Trojans will next play in this week’s Cherokee Invitational tournament.
BOYS GAME
Luke Morgan scored 14 points to lead Wesleyan Christian (2-10), which was without a handful of regulars in its lineup. Kory Proctor added nine points while Brady Hoffman followed with six points.
“I think second half, yet again, we stepped it up and started making shots,” Trojans coach Noah Adams said. “But it’s the small details that make all the difference in a big game and a long and important game like that.”
Wesleyan fell behind when Ravenscroft (8-3), led by Alex Olander with 25 points, scored the opening 14 points of the game. The Trojans were only able to get within nine points the rest of the way. The Ravens, shooting 64% in the second quarter, led 45-17 into halftime.
Wesleyan did fare better in the second half, outscoring Ravenscroft 29-18. The Trojans closed the third on a 16-4 run and used a 6-2 spurt early in the fourth to pull within 17. So there were some positive moments, but the early deficit was simply too much to overcome.
“It was just realizing: Hey, this is a pride statement,” Adams said. “You have to take pride in what you’re doing – who you are on the court and what we’re doing as a program.
“So, we have to give it our best effort and not just roll over and let someone walk in our house and step all over us. You have to show some type of fight.”
After Christmas, Wesleyan’s boys will next play in the Carolina Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina, while the girls will play in the Sheetz Holiday Christmas Classic at Southwest Guilford.
